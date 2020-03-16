Conversion Package Turns the Suzuki Jimny Into the World’s Cutest Pickup Truck

For the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019, Suzuki turned the Jimny Sierra into the small pickup truck you never knew you needed in your life. But as it’s often the case with handcrafted concepts, the single-cab ute didn’t receive a series-production model. Then again, there are a few conversions available.
Enter Suzuki of New Zealand. Converted by the local division from a five-seat SUV into a two-seat utility vehicle with a flat deck, the cutesy little pickup looks rugged without compromising the fun factor.
Capable of heading off the beaten path thanks to one of the best 4WD system in the business, the trucklet comes standard with Bridgestone Dueler H/T tires because most owners drive predominantly on the road. The year-round traction includes scenarios such as light snow, so yes, it’s a pretty capable setup.
The conversion is based on the JX trim level, meaning that you’re treated to high-beam assistance and dual-sensor brake support. Available exclusively with the five-speed manual transmission, the Japanese ute takes its mojo from a 1.5-liter engine packing four cylinders, 75 kW (102 PS), and 130 Nm.
Two examples of the breed are currently listed on Auto Trader, priced at 34,490 and 37,990 dollars, respectively. In U.S. dollars, make that $21,000 and $23,050 at current exchange rates. Both of them are specified with an aluminum frame and a tow bat, black steelies, the CD player with AM/FM radio function and Bluetooth media streaming, as well as black plastic door handles.
Officially designated “Jimny Flatdeck” by Suzuki of New Zealand, the conversion is priced at 12,000 NZD or $7,300 at current exchange rates. Given that dual-cab pickup trucks are essential means of transport in this part of the world, don’t expect to see too many Jimny utes out on the road and in the wild.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, the loading deck comes with collapsible sides and a caged partition behind the cabin. Suzuki of New Zealand backs up the Jimny Flatdeck with the automaker’s factory warranty, providing coverage for 36 months or 100,000 kilometers from the date of the retail sale.
Capable of heading off the beaten path thanks to one of the best 4WD system in the business, the trucklet comes standard with Bridgestone Dueler H/T tires because most owners drive predominantly on the road. The year-round traction includes scenarios such as light snow, so yes, it’s a pretty capable setup.
The conversion is based on the JX trim level, meaning that you’re treated to high-beam assistance and dual-sensor brake support. Available exclusively with the five-speed manual transmission, the Japanese ute takes its mojo from a 1.5-liter engine packing four cylinders, 75 kW (102 PS), and 130 Nm.
Two examples of the breed are currently listed on Auto Trader, priced at 34,490 and 37,990 dollars, respectively. In U.S. dollars, make that $21,000 and $23,050 at current exchange rates. Both of them are specified with an aluminum frame and a tow bat, black steelies, the CD player with AM/FM radio function and Bluetooth media streaming, as well as black plastic door handles.
Officially designated “Jimny Flatdeck” by Suzuki of New Zealand, the conversion is priced at 12,000 NZD or $7,300 at current exchange rates. Given that dual-cab pickup trucks are essential means of transport in this part of the world, don’t expect to see too many Jimny utes out on the road and in the wild.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, the loading deck comes with collapsible sides and a caged partition behind the cabin. Suzuki of New Zealand backs up the Jimny Flatdeck with the automaker’s factory warranty, providing coverage for 36 months or 100,000 kilometers from the date of the retail sale.