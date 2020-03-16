Conversion Package Turns the Suzuki Jimny Into the World’s Cutest Pickup Truck

More on this:

1 Widebody Suzuki Ignis Race Car Is the Opposite of a Jimny

2 Believe It or Not, This Build Once Was a Suzuki GSXR 1000 RR

3 Suzuki Jimny Reportedly Leaving Europe Due to Emissions, Might Return as a Van

4 Suzuki Swift Sport vs. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Drag Race Requires a Lot of Cheating

5 Suzuki Jimny Safari Truck Low-Rider Makes No Sense, Looks Cool