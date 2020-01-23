Suzuki Jimny Reportedly Leaving Europe Due to Emissions, Might Return as a Van

Love the Suzuki Jimny? Better get one quick, because according to the latest reports, it will be discontinued from the European lineup. Emissions are to blame, though it's possible that it will make a comeback as a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV).
We've heard a lot about the potential harm of upcoming emissions regulations. It's been reported that Mercedes-AMG could temporarily drop about 80% of its models. But those are super-powerful, uber-expensive toys for the rich while a Jimny isn't.
Mazda too. We've heard that the Zoom Zoom brand had to restrict the number of MX-5 roadsters it brings to Europe, and that's not exactly a thirsty car. But let's get into the grit of the story. Autocar India reports that Suzuki will have to drop the Jimny because of the European Union's emissions regulations.
As we've reported in the past. The fleet target automakers have to reach is 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer or they risk some huge fines. With a 1.5-liter engine, the Jimny isn't exactly a gas-guzzler, but its 102 horsepower K15B powertrain is naturally aspirated and doesn't have hybrid technology, so it puts out 178 grams when fitted with a manual (according to the UK website) and it gets even worse with the auto.
As you may have noticed, the solution most automakers came up with is either cylinder deactivation, mild-hybrid assistance or both. But Suzuki is only a little company and can't afford to rush out such features. As such, the cute 4x4 will have to be retired at the end of this year.
However, there is a possibility for a comeback as a light commercial vehicle version in 2021. This will have no rear seats, and we're actually happy with the idea of not having to buy the safety and comfort features, some of which don't work properly. Beyond that, it's possible that a new, more frugal engine will be adapted to the baby SUV, probably the 1.2 Dualjet mild-hybrid.
