Slammed, Widebody, Lightweight Volvo 242 Turbo Is Envisioned as a Swedish ‘Brick’

Volvo’s 200 series (also known as the 240 or 260 range) was a family of mid-size cars with two, four, and even five-door body styles produced all over the world from 1974 to 1993.
And now that it is almost three decades old, no matter the model year, it is slowly but steadily becoming a regular fixture among restomod enthusiasts. With or without a knack for racing, with or without love of derelict sleeper attire, and with or without bonkers technical setups.
Of course, not everything can happen in the real world, so certain folks take their 200-series passion over across the virtual realm. Some will only have eyes for the practical estate while others just cannot get enough of the cool two-door sedan. Such is the latter case with Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided to get down to CGI airless tires without fear, again.
His constant, ardent work for his participation in the famous ‘Inktober’ challenge is a little more than simple inking and drawing, so it is no wonder why some of the digital build projects from the past make a comeback. For example, back in summer, an unsuspecting CGI Volvo 242 was fully decked in exposed carbon fiber, slammed on airless tires, dressed up with extreme widebody attire, and shown as a cool ‘garage find’ of a very digital nature.
Now the crazy Volvo 242 Turbo project is back in a virtual studio setting, and ‘Inktober’ entry number 24 also gets a little more colorful to distract our attention from the fact that the author thinks we are dealing with a “lightweight Swedish brick.” Well, we do not mind the paperweight looks at all, just as we also do not care about Nordica being an Italian manufacturer of winter sports products, rather than a Scandinavian company!
Of course, not everything can happen in the real world, so certain folks take their 200-series passion over across the virtual realm. Some will only have eyes for the practical estate while others just cannot get enough of the cool two-door sedan. Such is the latter case with Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided to get down to CGI airless tires without fear, again.
His constant, ardent work for his participation in the famous ‘Inktober’ challenge is a little more than simple inking and drawing, so it is no wonder why some of the digital build projects from the past make a comeback. For example, back in summer, an unsuspecting CGI Volvo 242 was fully decked in exposed carbon fiber, slammed on airless tires, dressed up with extreme widebody attire, and shown as a cool ‘garage find’ of a very digital nature.
Now the crazy Volvo 242 Turbo project is back in a virtual studio setting, and ‘Inktober’ entry number 24 also gets a little more colorful to distract our attention from the fact that the author thinks we are dealing with a “lightweight Swedish brick.” Well, we do not mind the paperweight looks at all, just as we also do not care about Nordica being an Italian manufacturer of winter sports products, rather than a Scandinavian company!