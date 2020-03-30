Slammed Koenigsegg Gemera "Shorty" Rendered, Looks Sleek

View this post on Instagram

1727hp, 248mph, 0-62 mph in 1.9 seconds, 2581 lb-ft of torque, 300 units, $1.7 million... the Koenigsegg Gemera is just crazy ! How could I resist to slam it ?... /@ - #koenigsegg #koenigsegggemera #gemera #koenigseggautomotive #blacklist #carswithoutlimits #carinstagram #itswhitenoise #amazingcars247 #amazingcars #dreamwhipz #supercars #supercarlifestyle #expensivecars #supercarspotting #sportscar #sportcars #supercarlife #superexoticcars #cars247 #carsdaily #carenthusiast #carsandcoffee #speedhunters #stancenation #cambergang #slammedsociety #stanceworks

A post shared by ¢¯Þ34!.#%,/2$ (@frzeditz) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:19am PDT