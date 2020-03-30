Slammed Koenigsegg Gemera "Shorty" Rendered, Looks Sleek

Since we're talking about mere pixel play, Frzeditz, to use the artist's nickname, had no problem with taking the $1.7 million vehicle down the aftermarket route.
As such, the 1,700 horsepower hybrid was slammed using air suspension and you can check out the "pose" setup of the new hardware in the first social media post below - for the record, the actual Gemera comes with hydraulically-adjustable ride height for both axles.
While we're in fantasy land, there's no reason to fret over the (optional) revolutionary third-gen Aircore carbon fiber wheels of the Swedish vehicle having been replaced by tuner-look rims with generous lips.
As those of you tuned into our Speed Shot tales are well aware (there's a dedicated tag below), this kind of road connection is a trend nowadays, with more and more real-world machines belonging to various segments featuring such a transformation.
On a more serious note, you should also zoom in on the second Instagram post below. This showcases the cabin styling story behind the Gemera, with the CC, the original Egg, used as a starting point.
It's worth mentioning the post comes from Etienne Salomé, a designer whose portfolio doesn't just include the Gemera, but also the cabins of multiple Bugatti models.
Koenigsegg Gemera design story... How it all started,... Here are some sketches from the design development from the interior of the Gemera, definition of the brand interior DNA, full digital process, virtual reality, renders, ... engineering daily feedback ... the @raw.designhouse process is like no others, much more efficient!