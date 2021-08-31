Skoda Rolls Out 100,000th EV, Determined to Become a Top Five European Car Brand

Skoda’s recent announcement about reaching a milestone in electrification, with its 100,000th electrified vehicle having been rolled off the production line in Mlada Boleslav, is more than just a production accomplishment. You may be surprised to know that the Czech manufacturer has big plans not just for its own future, but for the country’s automotive industry as well.
Skoda launched the series production of vehicles with a partially or fully electric powertrain, marked with the “iV” badge, in September 2019, and succeeded in producing a total of 100,000 of them in less than two years. Currently, the iV series include the plug-in hybrids Skoda Superb and Skoda Octavia, plus the model that the brand calls its “e-flagship”, the all-electric Skoda Enyaq.
After the successful launch of these three iV series – 35,000 iV vehicles were sold in 2020 – Skoda is confident in adding “at least” three more all-electric models by 2030. This would result in an increase of up to 70% EVs sold in Europe by the brand, as well as a 50% cut in CO2 emissions, for the fleet.
The carmaker also has big plans for battery production. Since the Enyaq iV is based on Volkswagen’s MEB (modular electric drive matrix) platform (same as the ID family), in order to expand its EV production, Skoda will also start making MEB battery systems locally, in Mlada Boleslav. This will complement the current production of high-voltage traction batteries for its plug-in hybrids. In addition to this, the carmaker is currently working on developing a reliable supplier structure – an obvious key factor for all EV manufacturers.
Skoda plans to go even further than this, and contribute to transforming its Czech home country into no less than a European electro-mobility hub, by deepening the collaboration with Volkswagen Group, plus corporate and political partners. The ultimate goal is to become one of the top five bestselling car brands in Europe in the next eight years.
