Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine AWD Model Targets Tesla Model Y Buyers Abroad

EV buyers in the UK can finally take Skoda even more seriously than before, thanks to the official arrival of a new all-wheel drive 80x SportLine version of the carmaker’s Enyaq iV crossover. This is the most powerful Enyaq model to date, and it’s available to order now with prices starting from £46,610 ($63,758). First deliveries are expected later this year.
Powering this 80x SportLine version is a second electric motor driving its front axle, resulting in a combined output of 261 hp (265 ps) and 313 lb-ft (425 Nm) of torque. Floor it and you’ll be hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.9 seconds. Slower than even the slowest Model Y available abroad, but not by a whole lot.
The 80x SportLine spec has a WLTP range figure of 303 miles (487 km) and boasts 125 kW rapid charging as standard, meaning you can charge the battery from zero to 80% in just 38 minutes when using a 150 kW+ DC rapid charger. You’ll still need around 13 hours if you’re using a regular 7.2 kW wallbox though.
Visually, this version of the Enyaq iV gets a sports chassis setup at no extra cost (lower ride height), to go with full LED Matrix headlights, black upholstery, carbon-effect trim, sports seats with integrated headrests, three-spoke steering wheel (the lower spoke features the SportLine lettering), plus loads of other features.
The Drive Mode Select function and progressive steering are also both standard, while Dynamic Chassis Control is available exclusively as an optional extra.
Now, if you like the Enyaq but want something even quicker, know that there’s an RS variant (vRS in the UK) reportedly in the works, powered by an 82-kWh battery, producing a little over 300 horsepower and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. It will get you closer to the slowest Model Y in terms of 0-60 times, but don’t expect to come out on top during a drag race.
