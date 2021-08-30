Logically, 2022 Kia Niro EV Also Gets New Badge, Along With Larger Infotainment

It's not even autumn just yet and already Kia is making sure everything is artfully arranged for the new model year on the electrification front. So, after the new 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV or the pricing details for the plug-in hybrid and hybrid Niro, here’s the rundown on the EV.
Starting from the bottom of the electrified range, Kia has worked its way towards the flagship Niro EV, which has just been announced for the U.S. market in the 2022 model year configuration. Just like the Niro Hybrid and Niro PHEV, the fully electric version is now badged according to the latest Kia standard.
The new logo is proudly displayed on “the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub, and wheel center caps.” With such minute design changes, it’s no wonder the technical details suffer no modifications whatsoever, chief among them being the EPA-estimated 239 miles (385 km) of range on a single charge. Naturally, the automaker is keen to point out that a Niro EV is still “eligible for the $7,500 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives.”
This is very important, since the carmaker just hiked the price to $39,990 for the EX and $44,650 for the EX Premium (all prices exclude $1,175 for destination and all the other potential taxes). It’s a $900 difference compared with the base 2021 Niro EV EX, which is probably offset by the only other important change. That would be the introduction of the standard 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Additionally, the latter comes standard with a navigation system, UVO link, the Sirius XM satellite radio, as well as a premium Harman Kardon sound system. The rest for the crossover SUV is entirely the same, including the 64-kWh battery pack, the 201-horsepower electric motor, or the combined 105 MPGe (2.24 l/100km) fuel economy rating.
The new logo is proudly displayed on “the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub, and wheel center caps.” With such minute design changes, it’s no wonder the technical details suffer no modifications whatsoever, chief among them being the EPA-estimated 239 miles (385 km) of range on a single charge. Naturally, the automaker is keen to point out that a Niro EV is still “eligible for the $7,500 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives.”
This is very important, since the carmaker just hiked the price to $39,990 for the EX and $44,650 for the EX Premium (all prices exclude $1,175 for destination and all the other potential taxes). It’s a $900 difference compared with the base 2021 Niro EV EX, which is probably offset by the only other important change. That would be the introduction of the standard 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Additionally, the latter comes standard with a navigation system, UVO link, the Sirius XM satellite radio, as well as a premium Harman Kardon sound system. The rest for the crossover SUV is entirely the same, including the 64-kWh battery pack, the 201-horsepower electric motor, or the combined 105 MPGe (2.24 l/100km) fuel economy rating.