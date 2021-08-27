Kia Details 2022 Model Year Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Retails From $29,590

The hybrid is arguably the best-valued Niro in the lineup, but going the plug-in hybrid way is very inspired as well. $4,900 more expensive, the mid-level powertrain option features an electric driving range of 26 miles (42 kilometers) and averages 46 mpg (5.11 l/100 km) combined.
A 1.6-liter GDI engine does the heavy lifting on the highway whereas the permanent-magnet electric motor takes over in the urban jungle and start-stop traffic. Combined, the powertrain is rated at 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (264 Nm) of torque. As for the aforementioned electric range, an 8.9-kWh battery of the lithium-ion polymer type juices up the e-motor.
Three grades are offered for the 2022 model year, starting with the LXS at $29,590 excluding $1,175 for the destination charge. If you believe that’s too much in comparison to the hybrid, bear in mind the plug-in hybrid is eligible for the federal tax credit along with any state and local incentives.
Taking into consideration the $4,543 of the federal tax credit, the plug-in hybrid is actually $357 costlier. Two more grades need to be mentioned: the better-equipped EX and the fully-loaded EX Premium. The base variant flaunts DriveWise assistance in the guise of Blindspot Collision Warning with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance (for vehicles and pedestrians alike), Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, as well as Lead Vehicle Departure Alert.
The EX adds cyclist detection for the Forward Collision Avoidance system and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go. As for the EX Premium, the cream of the crop sweetens the DriveWise suite with Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist, and Parking Distance Warning - Reverse. Essentially the Kia-branded sibling of the Hyundai Ioniq, the Niro wears the automaker’s brand-new corporate logo up front, on the tailgate, airbag cover, and wheel center caps.
