2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Spied Benchmarking Against Volkswagen ID.4

Renault has a pretty interesting history with all-electric vehicles. From the Twizy quadricycle to the Zoe hatchback and commercial applications such as the Kangoo E-Tech Electric and Master E-Tech Electric, the French company is trying to capture as many EV customers as possible in Europe.
The Zoe is the highest-selling electric vehicle that Renault offers right now, but chances are that it’s going to be dethroned in the coming years by a new family of EVs. The first member of this family is the Megane E-Tech, which is pictured in the gallery with a Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover in tow.
“Wait, hang on a minute. Isn’t the Megane a compact hatchback or station wagon?” Why does this prototype look like a squashed minivan?” You’re right on both accounts, dearest reader, but Renault is wholly aware that sport utility vehicles are more popular than ever in the Old Continent.
Extremely similar in exterior styling to the Megane E-Tech Hybrid mules that were unleashed at the beginning of June 2021, this fellow is the second application of the CMF-EV platform within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi triad after the Nissan Ariya. Pictured high-altitude and hot-weather testing in Spain, the prototype features an electric motor with 215 horsepower (217 PS) on tap and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 60 kWh. This combination is good enough for 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the WLTP although Renault fails to mention if we’re dealing with the combined rating.
The other thing we know about range is “up to” before the aforementioned 280 miles, which means that Renault has rated the Megane E-Tech Electric for predominantly urban driving. Also referred to as MeganE, the jacked-up hatchback will feature side-by-side displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system for the series-production model.
Look forward to the newcomer’s world premiere next month at the IAA Mobility 2021 Munich Motor Show that runs from September 7th to the 12th.
“Wait, hang on a minute. Isn’t the Megane a compact hatchback or station wagon?” Why does this prototype look like a squashed minivan?” You’re right on both accounts, dearest reader, but Renault is wholly aware that sport utility vehicles are more popular than ever in the Old Continent.
Extremely similar in exterior styling to the Megane E-Tech Hybrid mules that were unleashed at the beginning of June 2021, this fellow is the second application of the CMF-EV platform within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi triad after the Nissan Ariya. Pictured high-altitude and hot-weather testing in Spain, the prototype features an electric motor with 215 horsepower (217 PS) on tap and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 60 kWh. This combination is good enough for 280 miles (450 kilometers) on the WLTP although Renault fails to mention if we’re dealing with the combined rating.
The other thing we know about range is “up to” before the aforementioned 280 miles, which means that Renault has rated the Megane E-Tech Electric for predominantly urban driving. Also referred to as MeganE, the jacked-up hatchback will feature side-by-side displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system for the series-production model.
Look forward to the newcomer’s world premiere next month at the IAA Mobility 2021 Munich Motor Show that runs from September 7th to the 12th.