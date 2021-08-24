Volkswagen ID.2 Electric Crossover Rendered With Stacked Lights

Small crossovers aren’t exactly a new concept. American and European motorists can’t get enough of them, which is why Volkswagen intends to enter the subcompact electric utility vehicle segment with a new SUV.
ID.2 is how the culprit is called, and we’ll see it before 2025 according to sources close to the German automaker from Wolfsburg. As the nameplate suggests, this crossover will be joined by the e-up!-replacing ID.1 city car.
Speculatively rendered by pixel artist Bernhard Reichel, the ID.2 is certain to feature an evolution of the design language that Volkswagen utilizes for the ID.3 and ID.4 twins. The stacked lights are most intriguing, especially if you remember how overused this layout is. The Nissan Juke and Hyundai Kona come to mind, along with countless other newcomers that include the mid-cycle refresh of the X7, the upcoming X8, as well as the 7 and 5 Series.
Internally known as MEB Entry, the chassis of the ID.2 and ID.1 is reportedly under development since 2018. The Volkswagen Group is certain to share these underpinnings with the Skoda and SEAT brands, and this approach further ensures more choices for prospective customers. The smallest models in the ID. series will target emerging markets and regions where internal combustion-engined cars are threatened, including Europe (new fossil-fuel vehicle sales will be banned in 2035) and the UK (in 2030).
Expected to be around the same length as the T-Cross but as roomy as the T-Roc, the ID.2 is rumored with battery capacities ranging from 30 to 45 kWh. In the real world, these packs will get you from point A to point B effortlessly as long as you don’t venture outside of the urban jungle. To keep costs low, a single-motor drivetrain is expected to be the only choice.
The current-day equivalent to the ID.2 is the Citroen e-C4 from Groupe PSA. The French automaker offers 134 horsepower and an advertised driving range of 350 kilometers (217 miles) on the WLTP combined driving cycle.
