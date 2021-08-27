WEI Reveals Its Version of the Ora Punk/Ballet Cat in a Classic Car Museum

When the Chengdu Motor Show opened its gates, our primary hope was to discover what WEI would call its Ora Punk/Ballet Cat version. If you do not remember what these EVs are, just remember the Chinese vehicles that looked just like a Volkswagen Beetle: there you have it. The WEI derivative looks slightly different but uses the same structure with some changes to the front and rear, as we already told you. However, we did not learn about it at the Chinese automotive event: it was revealed in a classic car museum.

10 photos