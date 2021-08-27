WEI Reveals Its Version of the Ora Punk/Ballet Cat in a Classic Car Museum

When the Chengdu Motor Show opened its gates, our primary hope was to discover what WEI would call its Ora Punk/Ballet Cat version. If you do not remember what these EVs are, just remember the Chinese vehicles that looked just like a Volkswagen Beetle: there you have it. The WEI derivative looks slightly different but uses the same structure with some changes to the front and rear, as we already told you. However, we did not learn about it at the Chinese automotive event: it was revealed in a classic car museum.
The Chinese press got to meet the nostalgic WEI at the Sanhe Classic Car Museum in Chengdu. What is written in its license plate is ?? ? ? (Fùg? cháo jià, according to Google Translate), which means Vintage Tide Drive. Would that be its ultimate name? Considering Ora uses Punk Cat for its Beetle-wannabe for boys and Ballet Cat for the girls, we would not be surprised if that was really the case.
The official pictures of the car confirm how related it is to the Ora vehicle. Both brands belong to Great Wall, which means this WEI derivative will probably go on sale as well very soon with the same LFP battery pack options the Ora offers.
The interior images show that Great Wall put a little more effort there than it did in the exterior to give the “Vintage Tide Drive” a unique personality. The WEI presents three screens instead of only two in the Ora, among other things. We found only similarities between the two interiors but not a single common part in the quick inspection before publishing this article.
According to Autohome, the car uses LED headlights (for lower energy consumption), but that does not seem to be a concern. If it were, the front end would probably be more friendly towards aerodynamics. If the WEI “Vintage Tide Drive” really goes on sale, it will have a lower range than its Ora siblings unless WEI uses a different battery pack. We should learn more about that soon.
