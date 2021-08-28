DeepFlight’s Super Falcon Personal and Electric Submarine Is Exploring Done Right

One team that builds adventure-ready personal subs is DeepFlight. This crew has been around since 2008 when they first appeared on the market with a no-retrofit submarine that could easily fit into most modern yachts. Today, this team is still going strong, a testament to the effectiveness of their work.
One of the vehicles they have in store for purchase is known as the Super Falcon (SF). This craft has been dubbed as such for its ability to “fly” and soar though water. But this personal sub isn’t just about cruising underwater, it’s also about how that cruising is done.
What makes this submarine so dang special, aside from the fact that it is a submarine, is that it utilizes a completely electric propulsion system. With a brushless DC direct drive system, the engine puts out 10 kWh (13.4 hp) of power. With voltage protection and auto-balancing, the lithium iron phosphate battery is able to offer up to 8 hours of autonomy. Once drained, a full recharge is achieved in just 4 hours.
Something else you may see as a downside is this vehicle’s price. It's going to cost you $2 million (€1.7 million at current exchange rates) just to own. But then again, if you already own a multi-million-dollar superyacht, what’s another two million bucks.
Now, if you’re in the market for something like this and you do end up buying a submarine from DeepFlight, you won’t have any issues controlling this delicious piece of machinery as DeepFlight will take you through all the necessary training to control the vessel effectively and safely.
Speaking of safety, if you do happen to get behind the wheel and make a mistake during your voyage, don’t freak out as the SF is completed with a wide array of safety features. From fixed buoyancy and auto return to surface, to emergency flotation systems and dynamic self-righting, all are in place to keep you and your asset safe and able to set sail another day.
tour business going. Oh, and guess what, I'm not the only person that’s thought of this idea. It’s one of the main reasons why DeepFlight took shape in the first place, to expand water-based eco-tourism.
Wanna know a little secret? Let's say you want to ride in one of these majestic vehicles. Well, you don’t even need to own one to do so. You can find several luxury-end resorts that allow you to take something like this out for a spin.
If you ever end up on the manufacturer’s website, there’s a little button that reads DeepFlight Adventures. If you click this button, you’ll be transported to a luxury hotel chain website, the Four Seasons in the Maldives, where a room per night costs no less than $1,500 (€1,275 at current exchange rates), depending on the standards you choose.
Sure, you’ll need to dish out a little more just to take a ride on a Super Falcon, but in the end, the whole experience, including the one-night stay, might run you upwards of $3,000 without a flight. Not bad considering you'll see the Maldives and get to explore coral reefs, while they’re still around. All the while, in a multi-million-dollar personal submarine.
One of the vehicles they have in store for purchase is known as the Super Falcon (SF). This craft has been dubbed as such for its ability to “fly” and soar though water. But this personal sub isn’t just about cruising underwater, it’s also about how that cruising is done.
What makes this submarine so dang special, aside from the fact that it is a submarine, is that it utilizes a completely electric propulsion system. With a brushless DC direct drive system, the engine puts out 10 kWh (13.4 hp) of power. With voltage protection and auto-balancing, the lithium iron phosphate battery is able to offer up to 8 hours of autonomy. Once drained, a full recharge is achieved in just 4 hours.
Something else you may see as a downside is this vehicle’s price. It's going to cost you $2 million (€1.7 million at current exchange rates) just to own. But then again, if you already own a multi-million-dollar superyacht, what’s another two million bucks.
Now, if you’re in the market for something like this and you do end up buying a submarine from DeepFlight, you won’t have any issues controlling this delicious piece of machinery as DeepFlight will take you through all the necessary training to control the vessel effectively and safely.
Speaking of safety, if you do happen to get behind the wheel and make a mistake during your voyage, don’t freak out as the SF is completed with a wide array of safety features. From fixed buoyancy and auto return to surface, to emergency flotation systems and dynamic self-righting, all are in place to keep you and your asset safe and able to set sail another day.
tour business going. Oh, and guess what, I'm not the only person that’s thought of this idea. It’s one of the main reasons why DeepFlight took shape in the first place, to expand water-based eco-tourism.
Wanna know a little secret? Let's say you want to ride in one of these majestic vehicles. Well, you don’t even need to own one to do so. You can find several luxury-end resorts that allow you to take something like this out for a spin.
If you ever end up on the manufacturer’s website, there’s a little button that reads DeepFlight Adventures. If you click this button, you’ll be transported to a luxury hotel chain website, the Four Seasons in the Maldives, where a room per night costs no less than $1,500 (€1,275 at current exchange rates), depending on the standards you choose.
Sure, you’ll need to dish out a little more just to take a ride on a Super Falcon, but in the end, the whole experience, including the one-night stay, might run you upwards of $3,000 without a flight. Not bad considering you'll see the Maldives and get to explore coral reefs, while they’re still around. All the while, in a multi-million-dollar personal submarine.