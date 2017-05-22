Skoda Karoq RS and Monte Carlo Trims Rendered

Two or three years from now, when the Karoq RS
gets spotted at the Nurburgring for the first time, we are going to look back at these renderings and reconsider their validity. But for now, this is going to be our vision of what a Czech performance SUV looks like.
Apparently, we're looking at the car every Skoda Karoq customer wants, a snarling, temperamental... family car. But at least the genre has caught on a lot better than its performance MPV
predecessors, not that Skoda had any MPVs to begin with.
Every family man with a light hidden under his bushel secretly wants to smoke the BMW 3 Series at the lights, even if he's in a 4x4 with a child seat in the back. Volkswagen Group wants to take advantage of that by offering at least two fast machines, with the Karoq RS being a potential third one.
Of course, part of the appeal of the RS badge is having a more expensive Skoda than everybody else. That's why you can buy the black 19-inch wheels and body kit even with a 2.0 TDI
engine that isn't all that special.
But for the Karoq RS, Skoda can't cut any such corners. It needs to offer at least the 230 HP
turbo'd-4 of the hot Octavia, if not the 310 HP mill used by the Golf R and its crazy cousins.
So what do you guys think of the design? X-Tomi
based his work on the Octavia RS's trinkets. Even though it looks sportier than the standard model, that's like saying sweet chili is spicier than regular ketchup. For reference, we'd like to point to the broad chin of the Tiguan R-Line, an SUV
that doesn't actually pack a power boost.
Speaking of letting things that let us down in the power department, X-Tomi also made a picture of the possible Karoq Monte Carlo. Again, we think the kit is missing the mark, as the cool Skodas use the SportLine name
, while Monte Carlo is reserved for the Fabia or Citigo. Well, at least it's red, which is better than boring silver.