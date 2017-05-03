autoevolution

Skoda Superb SportLine Is a Little More Exciting Than Expected... Just a Little

 
3 May 2017, 18:29 UTC ·
by
Skoda promised to make a sportier Superb sedan without venturing into RS territory, and it came out with the SportLine. This treatment used to be unique until the Kodiaq received it earlier this year, and it managed to make the flagship slightly sexier and more exciting.
Of course, you can have it with just about any engine you want, but the SportLine kit is best enjoyed as a range-topping 2.0 TSI with 280 PS, 350 Nm of torque, standard 4x4 and a DSG gearbox.

The official numbers would lead you to believe that the 1.5-ton sedan will do a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 5.8 seconds. But in this independent review, it was clocked at 5.3 seconds. And that reminds us of the time when a Kodiaq 2.0 TDI easily beat the claimed acceleration figures.

No wonder Skoda was bold enough to suggest its "boring" sedan is faster than an old Porsche 911 Carrera, 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB, original Honda NSX, and Lotus Esprit.

The thing we took away from this video is that the exhaust sound pretty fruity for an average Skoda. Sure, it's no AMG, but the competitors like the Kia Optima SW or VW Passat are no competition.

Before talking about prices, let's give the SportLine kit's gloss black accessories, 19-inch alloys, Alcantara sports seats and discreet body kit a quick mention. Heck, if you really want to stand out, why not spend a few extra bucks and get the Dragon Skin paint.

And underneath this glamor, you still have the features that make a Superb model appealing, such as the cavernous trunk, decent build quality and tons of legroom. The SportLine starts at €35,050, but this particular configuration begins at €44,850. That's a lot of money, sure, but plenty of €80,000 German sedans won't get you as much satisfaction.

Skoda Superb acceleration test Superb Superb SportLine
 
