Elon Musk Promises "Smooth as Silk" Autopilot 2.0 after Next Update

New Tesla owners have been pretty patient with their vehicle's Autopilot system. Late last year, Musk announced that every Tesla Model X or Model S sold from that moment on would come equipped with the company's second-gen hardware.





And we didn't mention the Israeli firm just for the sake of it: after Tesla and



The features of the Autopilot 2.0 have been released gradually, but half a year later, the system still isn't on par with the original version. A few



Elon Musk announced yesterday (via Twitter, how else?) that a new software update for the Autopilot 2.0 would be arriving "next month," and it will solve the abrupt steering inputs. "Yeah, control algorithm is safe, but unpleasant," he replied to a grievance. "New one is even safer, but super smooth."



The complaint followed Musk's initial tweet where he announced the update: "Excited about the Tesla Autopilot software release rolling out next month. New control algorithm feels as smooth as silk."



Expect to see a barrage of videos being uploaded un YouTube the day the software update becomes available, even though exactly what day that will be we can't say for sure. During his Twitter night, Elon Musk also confirmed the coast-to-coast autonomous road trip he had promised earlier is still happening, with the timeframe reading "by the end of the year." That meant more and better sensors and cameras, but still no LIDAR . It also meant the new cars, despite the improved hardware, would behave a lot worse with the Autopilot engaged than the ones using the initial version developed together with Mobileye.And we didn't mention the Israeli firm just for the sake of it: after Tesla and Mobileye had broken up, Musk decided Tesla should develop the entire Autopilot program in-house, so that meant taking almost everything from scratch, particularly the software part.The features of the Autopilot 2.0 have been released gradually, but half a year later, the system still isn't on par with the original version. A few videos released over the past month show the cars behave erratically, request the driver took control for no obvious reason and jerk the steering wheel with minor adjustments almost constantly.Elon Musk announced yesterday (via Twitter, how else?) that a new software update for the Autopilot 2.0 would be arriving "next month," and it will solve the abrupt steering inputs. "Yeah, control algorithm is safe, but unpleasant," he replied to a grievance. "New one is even safer, but super smooth."The complaint followed Musk's initial tweet where he announced the update: "Excited about the Tesla Autopilot software release rolling out next month. New control algorithm feels as smooth as silk."Expect to see a barrage of videos being uploaded un YouTube the day the software update becomes available, even though exactly what day that will be we can't say for sure. During his Twitter night, Elon Musk also confirmed the coast-to-coast autonomous road trip he had promised earlier is still happening, with the timeframe reading "by the end of the year."