Silver Moon Embodies the Luxurious Approach to Minimalistic Living

In recent years, tiny homes presented themselves mainly as a less expensive, more accessible option for people who couldn't afford traditional brick-and-mortar homes. However, people from all walks of life have caught the downsizing fever and have felt drawn toward tiny living, a trend that is at the peak of its popularity at the moment. But what kind of tiny dwelling do you choose when your wealth allows you to have any home you want? Certainly not a run-of-the-mill model where you barely can fit the basic necessities for a decent life.
This is where luxury tiny home builders step in. One of them is Poland-based company JB Homes which offers a variety of small dwellings designed for a luxurious way of minimalistic living. We already discussed the Black Stone and Golden Sky in their portfolio, and now we're going to take a look at the Silver Moon model, a striking example of upscale downsizing.
Silver Moon is a 43.6-foot (13.3 m) long and 14.1-foot (4.3 m) wide mobile alternative to a regular house. It offers 613.5 square feet (57 square meters) of living space, so it would actually be a stretch to call it a tiny home.
Built with great attention to detail, using only high-quality materials and luxurious finishings, the Silver Moon model offers significantly more interior space than an average tiny home and would certainly make the transition from a conventional home to a mobile one that offers the promise of more freedom and exploration as smooth as possible.
Silver Moon's generous interior space has allowed the company to include an impressively large living room connected to an open-plan kitchen, two bedrooms, and a generously sized bathroom. The house can serve as a fancy residence for up to six people, according to the builder.
As with previous models in its lineup, the company uses aluminum rhomboid slates for external wall cladding, which is a very practical choice given the material is weather-proof and requires no maintenance. It also has an aesthetic role, giving the mobile home a modern industrial appearance. Moreover, the builders combined the roof cover with the facade, thus eliminating the use of gutters and creating a cleaner design.
One thing that stands out when looking at Silver Moon is the abundance of windows and doors, which are a great source of natural light and serve well to visually enlarge the interior space. Triple-pane windows are used throughout to ensure excellent thermal insulation.
The elevated ceilings also significantly enlarge the space, while the linear, decorative LED lighting adds to the impression of more space and give the interior a modern look. For the flooring, durable vinyl panels are used throughout the house, with underfloor heating to forego the use of radiators and offer more freedom for interior design choices.
The linear wood ceilings are complemented by waterproof Fibo panel walls, which not only add a tinge of elegance and glamor to the space but also ensure durability in all the places that matter, including the bathroom and the kitchen.
The generous living room is a dreamy space to spend your afternoons. It includes a comfortable couch facing the full-light double entry door, a coffee table, and some potted plants. The highlight of this space is the fully-glazed wall that allows for panoramic views of the surroundings. All this glazing brings the outdoors inside and allows residents to live in complete harmony with nature.
The two bedrooms at the back of the house offer sleeping arrangements for four people. One is designed as a master bedroom with a double bed and a huge floor-to-ceiling wardrobe, while the second one fits two twins and a pair of smaller closets.
Finally, the bathroom is surprisingly spacious and offers a spa-like experience, with a 32x32 in (80x80 cm) square shower, a flush wall-mounted toilet, and a sink sitting on a large vanity.
Unfortunately, JB Homes doesn't mention the pricing for Silver Moon, or any of their completed models for that matter, so if you like what you're seeing, you will have to get in touch with them to get a quote.
JB Homes has less than ten years of experience in the mobile home market but says it has already crafted and delivered over 850 fully-turnkey homes to satisfied customers for use as a permanent residence, a vacation home, or even a business venture. Though different in terms of aesthetics and layout, the mobile homes produced by JB Homes have something in common - an outstanding design with glamorous finishes.
The house is designed to be a park model, but owners can also choose to have it placed on a trailer if they want to move it around when they feel the need for a change of scenery. However, given its sheer size, transporting it to a new location won't be a walk in the park, as you can't tow it with a truck as you would normally do with a smaller tiny home.
A large breakfast bar serves as a room divider and separates the living area from the kitchen. The cooking space is as modern as they get, with shiny black or white cabinetry, lots of storage space, and modern appliances, such as a four-burner induction cooktop, a sink, an oven with microwave function, a dishwasher, and a washing machine.
