We've already covered this Roller back in the days when Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for the work, gifted us with a static setup. And while the Nautilus nickname the artist selected is a reference to six-wheeled contraption from The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, this was also how French writer Jules Verne called the fictional submarine handled by the just-as-fictional Captain Nemo. Then again, one could always label this contraption as a mobster ride.Regardless, it's not just the new dynamic take of this unapologetically modded Silver Cloud that caught our eye.To be more precise, a short trip through the comments section of the Insta post below will reveal a short message from a certain Button Built: "Well, I need one of these now,"We're talking about the label of American builder Mitchell Button, who earned his social media stripes starting with the 2018 SEMA show, when he unveiled a 1988 Ferrari 328GTS mixing ingredients such as a twin-turbo setup, a carbon-Kevlar widebody, air suspension and other goodies of the sort. And while Button updated the 328 for the 2019 SEMA, he also used the Vegas event to introduce a 1999 Ferrari 355 Berlinetta aftermarket bomb that also did away with conventions.Now, the builder may or may not select a Rolls-Royce for his next adventure (by the way, we have to keep in mind that the 2020 SEMA show was canceled due to the health crisis). However, even is he doesn't, another eccentric aficionado out there could easily do it.After all, it was 2016 when we talked about the Silver Shadow drift car that Boyzone's Shane Lynch used to hoon.Meanwhile, we can zoom in on the aftermarket hardware fitted to this RR. The list includes custom wheels with super-sized lips and extreme negative camber, an air suspension and a set of overfenders.And, as your eyes will tell you, the overall appearance transformation appears to be more than the sum of its parts.