Renault Will Ditch Combustion Engines by 2030 in Europe and Go 100% Electric

French carmaker Renault will become a 100% electric brand in Europe by 2030, aiming to achieve 90% EV sales in the region before the clock finally strikes midnight on the decade. This self-imposed deadline matches that of rivals such as Peugeot, Ford and Fiat.
The announcement was made today by the brand’s CEO Luca de Meo, who simply told reporters that “Renault will be 100% electric in 2030 in Europe,” reports Autocar.
This is yet another step in Renault’s so-called ‘Renaulution’ transformation strategy, with the company targeting 24 new vehicles by 2025 (not all fully electric), while also reinventing Alpine as an electric-only performance carmaker.
The CEO also stated that budget brand Dacia will go full-electric “at the last possible moment,” so that it can continue to maintain its affordable pricing structure.
This means Dacia’s entire range won’t be battery electric until sometime after 2030, and by the time it ditches all internal combustion engines, battery technology will probably be much cheaper compared to today – which in turn would allow the Romanian carmaker to maintain its position as the most budget-friendly passenger car brand in Europe.
“We have an obligation to participate in the transition,” added de Meo, referring to the industry-wide transition to carbon neutrality.
Renault’s EV push starts with the 2022 Megane E-Tech, unveiled back in September. Obviously, this isn’t the carmaker’s first-ever fully electric car, but it should easily be their best one yet.
The Megane E-Tech is underpinned by the CMF-EV platform, the same as the Nissan Ariya, and will feature two battery capacities (40 kWh and 60 kWh). The first will offer a maximum driving range of 186 miles (300 km), while the latter promises 292 miles (470 km) on a single charge.
At its best, the French crossover will put down 215 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.4 seconds.
This is yet another step in Renault’s so-called ‘Renaulution’ transformation strategy, with the company targeting 24 new vehicles by 2025 (not all fully electric), while also reinventing Alpine as an electric-only performance carmaker.
The CEO also stated that budget brand Dacia will go full-electric “at the last possible moment,” so that it can continue to maintain its affordable pricing structure.
This means Dacia’s entire range won’t be battery electric until sometime after 2030, and by the time it ditches all internal combustion engines, battery technology will probably be much cheaper compared to today – which in turn would allow the Romanian carmaker to maintain its position as the most budget-friendly passenger car brand in Europe.
“We have an obligation to participate in the transition,” added de Meo, referring to the industry-wide transition to carbon neutrality.
Renault’s EV push starts with the 2022 Megane E-Tech, unveiled back in September. Obviously, this isn’t the carmaker’s first-ever fully electric car, but it should easily be their best one yet.
The Megane E-Tech is underpinned by the CMF-EV platform, the same as the Nissan Ariya, and will feature two battery capacities (40 kWh and 60 kWh). The first will offer a maximum driving range of 186 miles (300 km), while the latter promises 292 miles (470 km) on a single charge.
At its best, the French crossover will put down 215 hp and 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.4 seconds.