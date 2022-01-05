2022 Renault Austral Unveiled Under Camouflage, Will Drive 1.2 Million Miles

Renault's upcoming Austral has been unveiled in camouflaged form by the French manufacturer. The Kadjar's replacement has entered the confirmation phase of its development testing, which involves a fleet of 100 vehicles that will travel a combined two-million kilometers (ca. 1,242,000 miles) distance.
While Renault had previously teased the Austral through a few images, now we get to see it on the road covered in camo. The French company will have 900 drivers test its fleet of 100 Austral vehicles, which will drive around 600,000 kilometers (ca. 372,823 miles) on open roads in Europe, as well as 1,400,000 kilometers (ca. 869,920 miles) on the track.
According to Renault, these tests will be carried out in France, Spain, Germany, and Romania, and the engineers will assess soundproofing, suspension comfort, and powertrain, as well as keep an eye on possible adjustments that can be made.
We must point out that such tests are done with all the other new models that vehicle manufacturers launch. Renault's test may stand out by the number of production-spec prototypes involved, but other manufacturers perform similar tests for their new vehicles.
Renault's Austral is built on the CMF-CD3 platform, and it will replace the Kadjar in the range. The new model will come with an overhauled interior, revamped powertrains, and a new look, which includes the company's new brand identity and logo.
The new design will resemble that of the Megane E-Tech, and it includes thinner headlights and taillights, as well as a new shape for the grille.
The French marque launched the Kadjar back in 2015 and facelifted it in 2019. Just like the Austral, the Kadjar was built on a platform that is shared with the Nissan Qashqai. The latter received a new generation last year, and it ditched diesel engines for hybrid options.
Renault has already confirmed that the Austral will have a gasoline hybrid-only lineup, which will come in several forms. The new Renault Austral will hit the market with up to 200 horsepower on tap.
Its most efficient version will come with reduced CO2 emissions figures that go as low as 105 grams per kilometer according to the WLTP combined cycle (estimated values, yet to be homologated).
