2022 Dacia Jogger Price List Published, Family Wagon Is Reassuringly Affordable

Dacia, the low-cost brand owned by Renault, is charging €14,990 ($17,025) for the base trim of the Jogger in France. The order books open this December, and customers are exclusively offered a six-speed manual. 36 photos



Even though LPG has a lower energy density per liter than dyno juice, a plethora of governments impose less tax on liquefied petroleum gas. This offsets the greater consumption of LPG. What’s more, the combustion of liquefied petroleum gas is more complete than gasoline, translating to fewer grams of carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons spewing out of the tailpipe.



Rated at 101 ps (99 horsepower) and 170 Nm (125 pound-feet) from 2,000 through 3,500 revs, the ECO-G 100 is no thriller in a straight line. The same can be said about the TCe 110, yet another three-cylinder turbo, and your only alternative. The optional mill is a gasoline-only affair that develops 110 ps (108 horsepower) and 200 Nm (147.5 pound-feet) at 2,900 revs.



Dubbed Essential, the most spartan trim level offers manual air conditioning for €900 extra. I know



The second trim level, née Comfort and priced at €16,700 ($18,965), fortunately, offers A/C as standard. Customers are further treated to an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto by means of a wire. Level up to the Extreme Limited Edition, and you’re spoiled with automatic air conditioning, a key card instead of a good ol’ key, a rearview camera, and Megalith Gray-painted skid plates.



As for the zenith of the Jogger lineup in France, the Extreme+ Limited Edition is listed with three standard goodies: the Comfort+ Pack that includes creature comforts such as front parking sensors and a high central armrest with storage, the Nav Europe Pack that sweetens the deal with Wi-Fi smartphone mirroring, and a spare wheel for the TCe 110. The ECO-G 100 doesn’t get the latter item due to the additional 40-liter LPG fuel tank.



Of course, every single trim comes with five seats while the seven-seat layout commands a small premium. In the case of the base spec, it's €760 ($865).

