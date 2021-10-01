2021 Dacia Duster Gears Up for LCV Duty With New Commercial Variant

Dacia has introduced the 2021 Duster Commercial, an LCV (light commercial vehicle) variant of the SUV. Converted straight at the factory by the company’s technicians, it builds on the success of the outgoing model, and retains the looks of the facelifted iteration.
To create the Duster Commercial, Dacia dropped the rear seats and installed a flat wooden floor, with a hard-wearing surface. The load area is separated from the front seats by a mesh bulkhead, and a removable load cover keeps the cargo secured from prying eyes. Moreover, the fixed rear windows have an opaque film.
With a bay length of 1,792 mm (70.6 in), 1,247 mm (49.1 in) load width, and floor-to-roof load height of 917 mm (36.1 in) in front-wheel drive models, the Duster Commercial has a total cargo volume of 1,623 liters (57.3 cu-ft). The maximum payload is rated at 503 kg (1,109 lbs), depending on the model. The practical nature of the vehicle is backed up by the front and rear skid plates, 210 mm (8.3 in) of ground clearance, and 450 mm (17.7 in) wading depth, as well as the available all-wheel drive system.
The latter is reserved for the 1.5-liter dCi diesel engine that produces 115 ps (113 hp / 85 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. A two-wheel drive version of the same powertrain is also available, with identical output and torque, joining the FWD-only gasoline offerings, with outputs of 90, 130, and 150 ps (89-128-148 hp / 66-96-110 kW). The punchiest variant uses a 1.3-liter turbo-four and comes with a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission.
Two trim levels of the 2021 Dacia Duster Commercial are available in the United Kingdom, the Essential and Comfort, priced from £15,354 ($20,664) and £16,854 ($22,683) respectively, including tax. The lesser model has 16-inch steel wheels, body-colored bumpers, Y-shaped LED DRLs, black roof bars, air-con, electric windows, DAB radio with Bluetooth, USB port, trip computer, and cruise control with speed limiter.
The Comfort brings 16-inch alloys, body-colored door handles, black-painted side mirror caps with electric adjustment and heating, chrome grille, front fog lamps, reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. Things such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, two USB ports, and a few other items are also included here.
With a bay length of 1,792 mm (70.6 in), 1,247 mm (49.1 in) load width, and floor-to-roof load height of 917 mm (36.1 in) in front-wheel drive models, the Duster Commercial has a total cargo volume of 1,623 liters (57.3 cu-ft). The maximum payload is rated at 503 kg (1,109 lbs), depending on the model. The practical nature of the vehicle is backed up by the front and rear skid plates, 210 mm (8.3 in) of ground clearance, and 450 mm (17.7 in) wading depth, as well as the available all-wheel drive system.
The latter is reserved for the 1.5-liter dCi diesel engine that produces 115 ps (113 hp / 85 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft) of torque. A two-wheel drive version of the same powertrain is also available, with identical output and torque, joining the FWD-only gasoline offerings, with outputs of 90, 130, and 150 ps (89-128-148 hp / 66-96-110 kW). The punchiest variant uses a 1.3-liter turbo-four and comes with a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission.
Two trim levels of the 2021 Dacia Duster Commercial are available in the United Kingdom, the Essential and Comfort, priced from £15,354 ($20,664) and £16,854 ($22,683) respectively, including tax. The lesser model has 16-inch steel wheels, body-colored bumpers, Y-shaped LED DRLs, black roof bars, air-con, electric windows, DAB radio with Bluetooth, USB port, trip computer, and cruise control with speed limiter.
The Comfort brings 16-inch alloys, body-colored door handles, black-painted side mirror caps with electric adjustment and heating, chrome grille, front fog lamps, reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. Things such as the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, two USB ports, and a few other items are also included here.