UK Drivers Aren’t Interested in Expensive Non-Essential Tech, Says Dacia

According to Romanian carmaker Dacia, more than three quarters of drivers in the UK are looking for in-car technology that is useful and non-confusing, not to mention inexpensive. The company learned that 76 percent of car users believe too much on-board tech can be distracting, while 61 percent would rather have a more affordable car with useful tech rather than pay extra for features they barely ever use.
The data also shows that on average, drivers only use roughly 40 percent of the features fitted to their vehicles, which means a large amount of advanced equipment, like automatic parking or in-car Wi-Fi, will often go unused, at least in the UK.
On the opposite side of the spectrum are things people will engage with on a day-to-day basis, such as parking sensors, satellite navigation and DAB radio. What’s interesting is that people use Bluetooth more often than Wi-Fi, but we can’t imagine the latter not being able to catch up at some point in terms of how useful it can be.
“We believe in providing our customers with everything that is essential, all for the best value – it keeps us faithful to our DNA. Features and technology on our cars should be in line with our customers’ demands so they pay for only what they need,” said Luke Broad, brand director for Dacia UK and Ireland.
“At Dacia, we get the balance right, offering the most advanced features and technology that are essential for the driver’s comfort and pleasure but maintaining the best value. This survey shows that our vehicles are perfectly aligned with our customers’ expectations, and we still offer a unique proposition that resonates with the times.”
On the new Duster, for example, drivers will find two of the UK’s most used features (DAB radio and Bluetooth) fitted as standard, while Comfort and Prestige trims add a reversing camera and parking sensors. Same goes for the Sandero and Sandero Stepway specs, and remember, all this comes at a rather unbeatable price.
You can purchase a brand new Sandero in the UK for as little as £9,845, which is the equivalent of $13,425 going by today’s rates.
