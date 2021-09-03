Dacia Jogger Breaks Cover With Seating for Seven, Crossover Styling and Hybrid Power

Just as we suspected from the spy images and official teaser, the Jogger is a crossover styled MPV, with utilitarian yet modern looks. It measures just over 14.7 feet (4.5 meters) in length, making it the longest Dacia model currently on sale. Speaking of utilitarian, the Jogger comes with 7.87 inches (200 mm) of ground clearance, which comes in handy whenever you run across a badly surfaced road or various obstacles.
The styling meanwhile features Dacia’s signature Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, a wide grille, Volvo-like vertical rear lights, alloy wheels and modular roof rails (176 lbs carried capacity) which use a patented system that can fit anything from skis to mountain bikes. At launch, Dacia will release a limited edition ‘Extreme’ specification with even more pronounced off-road styling.
The Jogger Extreme will be offered in the following five body colors: Pearl Black, Slate Grey, Moonstone Grey, Glacier White and Terracotta Brown. It will also get black roof rails, black door mirrors, black shark-fin antenna and black alloys, to go with the contrasting Megalith Grey front and rear skid plates, protective door strips and ‘Extreme’ badging.
Moving on to the interior, Dacia claims the Jogger offers unrivaled space for a family of seven (although you can also get it as a five-seater), using three rows of seats. There are over 60 possible configurations for the split-folding seats and up to 64.2 cu.ft (1,819 liters) of cargo space.
Each row of seats has its own roof light, while even third row passengers get to have their own armrests. Then there’s the storage space – in total 0.84 cu.ft (24 liters).
In terms of multimedia and infotainment systems, the Jogger offers a choice of three units. The first is dubbed Media Control and it revolves around a smartphone docking station integrated into the dash design. Next up is the Media Display which upgrades your sound system capabilities with four speakers and an 8-inch touchscreen display mounted high on the dashboard and angled towards the driver. This system boasts Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Safety-wise, all Jogger models come with Emergency Brake Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Park Assist and Hill Start Assist, while cruise control is only available on selected grades. Other options include heated front seats, climate control system with a digital display, hands-free key card with remote trunk unlocking, automatic wipers and an electric parking brake.
Now, let’s talk about power units. First, the all-new TCe 110 engine which is a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder mill good for 110 hp and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque. Your other option, at least for the time being, is the TCe100 Bi-Fuel engine, featuring a 10.5-gallon (40-liter) LPG tank and a 13.2-gallon (50-liter) gasoline tank for a maximum range of 621 miles (1,000 km) as per WLTP standards.
Here’s where things get even more interesting though. Come 2023, the Jogger will become Dacia’s first ever car to feature hybrid technology, thanks to a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors and a multi-mode automatic gearbox working alongside a 1.2 kWh 230V battery. Together, they allow for full electric start and electric-only driving. The Romanian carmaker claims that with the help of regenerative braking, the Jogger Hybrid “will be able to spend 80 percent of its time on city roads in full-electric mode thereby saving up to 40 percent on fuel compared to an equivalent gasoline-only model.”
Expect to see the Jogger in dealerships across Europe in February of next year, as well as on display during next week's IAA Mobility 2021 event in Munich.
