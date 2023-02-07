Rare, Black-on-Black 1966 Dodge Charger Doesn't Need a HEMI to Stand Out

Now considered one of the greatest muscle cars of the golden era, the Dodge Charger was actually much more than that when it arrived in 1966. Based on the Coronet but fitted with a fastback rear end and loaded with upscale features, it was more of a personal luxury car than a full-blown muscle car.
The idea, of course, wasn't entirely new, but the Charger wasn't necessarily aimed at the already iconic Ford Thunderbird, which had been around for more than ten years at the time. Instead, Dodge went after the Rambler Marlin, which American Motors Corporation launched in 1965.
Inspired by the 1964 Rambler Tarpon concept car and built on the bones of the Rambler Classic, the Marlin debuted as a two-door pillarless hardtop and a fastback rear end that was very similar to the 1966 Charger. But the latter had a few important extras to brag about.
For starters, it looked decidedly more appealing thanks to a notably longer wheelbase and a full-width front grille with hidden headlamps. But more importantly, Dodge stuffed the Charger with its most potent V8 engines.
While the Marlin topped off at 270 horsepower, the Charger was available with three mills that offered much more than that. The 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) unit pumped 325 horsepower, while the massive 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 delivered 375 horses. The latter was introduced for the 1967 model year, but Dodge added the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI halfway through 1966.
A brand-new mill at the time, the street-spec HEMI V8 came with 425 horsepower on tap and turned the Charger into the fastest and most powerful fastback on the road. Come 2023 and these HEMI-powered 1966 Chargers are also very rare and highly collectible. That's because only 468 of the 37,344 cars produced that model year were fitted with the 426 HEMI.
But as legendary as it is, the second-generation HEMI V8 is not mandatory for a 1966 Charger to stand out. And the black-on-black example you see here is the perfect proof.
What makes it stand out? Well, it's the aforementioned color combination. While not as flashy as other hues Dodge offered at the time, the black-over-black layout gives the Charger a menacing appearance. It's also one of those rare combos you don't see very often nowadays.
But that's not all. This Charger also features a four-speed manual gearbox, which usually increases the value of any 1966 example by at least 15%, and factory air conditioning. Yeah, I know, the latter isn't a big deal nowadays, but believe it or, it wasn't standard or massively popular back in the 1960s.
So exactly how rare is this cool survivor? Well, that's a bit difficult to figure out with no detailed production info from Dodge. But Hagerty's expert on 1960s classics believes it's scarce enough to increase its value by more than 50% percent above average, relative to its condition.
Specifically, while 1966 Chargers in Good condition are usually valued at around $25,000, this example is worth anywhere from $35,000 to $40,000. And that's impressive for a classic that's been modified and a Charger that rocks a 383-cubic-inch V8. But the fact that it's a rust-free example also helps. For reference, HEMI cars are six-figure classics and some of them cross the auction block for more than $200,000.
But while it's nowhere near as expensive, this black-on-black 1966 Charger is one of the coolest fastbacks out there. Check it out in the video below.
Inspired by the 1964 Rambler Tarpon concept car and built on the bones of the Rambler Classic, the Marlin debuted as a two-door pillarless hardtop and a fastback rear end that was very similar to the 1966 Charger. But the latter had a few important extras to brag about.
For starters, it looked decidedly more appealing thanks to a notably longer wheelbase and a full-width front grille with hidden headlamps. But more importantly, Dodge stuffed the Charger with its most potent V8 engines.
While the Marlin topped off at 270 horsepower, the Charger was available with three mills that offered much more than that. The 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) unit pumped 325 horsepower, while the massive 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 delivered 375 horses. The latter was introduced for the 1967 model year, but Dodge added the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI halfway through 1966.
A brand-new mill at the time, the street-spec HEMI V8 came with 425 horsepower on tap and turned the Charger into the fastest and most powerful fastback on the road. Come 2023 and these HEMI-powered 1966 Chargers are also very rare and highly collectible. That's because only 468 of the 37,344 cars produced that model year were fitted with the 426 HEMI.
But as legendary as it is, the second-generation HEMI V8 is not mandatory for a 1966 Charger to stand out. And the black-on-black example you see here is the perfect proof.
What makes it stand out? Well, it's the aforementioned color combination. While not as flashy as other hues Dodge offered at the time, the black-over-black layout gives the Charger a menacing appearance. It's also one of those rare combos you don't see very often nowadays.
But that's not all. This Charger also features a four-speed manual gearbox, which usually increases the value of any 1966 example by at least 15%, and factory air conditioning. Yeah, I know, the latter isn't a big deal nowadays, but believe it or, it wasn't standard or massively popular back in the 1960s.
So exactly how rare is this cool survivor? Well, that's a bit difficult to figure out with no detailed production info from Dodge. But Hagerty's expert on 1960s classics believes it's scarce enough to increase its value by more than 50% percent above average, relative to its condition.
Specifically, while 1966 Chargers in Good condition are usually valued at around $25,000, this example is worth anywhere from $35,000 to $40,000. And that's impressive for a classic that's been modified and a Charger that rocks a 383-cubic-inch V8. But the fact that it's a rust-free example also helps. For reference, HEMI cars are six-figure classics and some of them cross the auction block for more than $200,000.
But while it's nowhere near as expensive, this black-on-black 1966 Charger is one of the coolest fastbacks out there. Check it out in the video below.