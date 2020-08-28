1966 Dodge Charger Hellcat Tries to Look Stock

Classic Dodge Chargers are more popular than ever these days and while the 1968-1070 model is the one everybody used to think about, the popularity of the 1966-introduced original is on the rise these days, which leads to stunning builds like the one sitting on our screens right now.
Aiming for its share of the booming muscle car segment, Dodge introduced a Coronet-based fastback coupe for the 1966 model year and this is how the Charger was born. However, from the exterior and the four-seat interior to the actual performance, the Mopar machine was more of a luxury performer than an all-out speed devil, while affordability wasn't one of its assets. Dodge changed the recipe for the 1968 model year, but now that so many aficionados buy and modify the second-generation model, the market has also shifted its attention to the first-gen Charger.
The car we have here is a 1966 example that was restomodded by Tennesse-based Rutterz Shop for a collector, with this having debuted last November at SEMA.
If you look at this big coup from a distance, you might expect it to be a build aimed at purists. However, approach the vehicle will reveal eye-catching details, such as the red Hellcat badges on the fenders and the wheels - the latter might resemble the original hubcaps, but they're actually alloy units coming in a 19/20-inch size (front/rear).
The exterior has been left mostly stock, albeit with finishing touches such as tighter panel gaps being introduced. Of course, we also have to mention the Sahara Bronze finish.
While the KDawgFilmz-delivered video at the bottom of the page showcases the vehicle at its debut, such a build will continue to stunt the audience long after its introduction, so you can check out a few fresh photos of the machine in the Facebook post below (hat tip to Lady Octane).
While the most potent engine you could grab for the original came in the form of the 426 (7-liter) HEMI, which delivered 425 ponies, this build stays true to its newfound badges by using the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat with over 700 ponies on tap. And the new HEMI is mated to a GM four-speed automatic.
And, to handle the extra power, this 1966 Dodge Charger now features custom suspension components.
As for the cabin, this follows a similar customization scheme to that of the exterior, so while it maintains the original look, the interior now features a custom leather finish.
PS: Returning to the SEMA theme, while this year's event won't take place due to the current health crisis, we've already discussed some of the amazing builds that were headed for the Vegas show.
