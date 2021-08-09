Buy a Strand Craft V8 Daytona GT and Show Everyone How the Rich Do Jet Skiing

1966 Dodge Charger Sitting for Years Is Still Original and Unrestored

The original Charger got to see the daylight in mid-1966 with V8 engines exclusively, with the lineup starting with a 318 (5.2-liter) two-barrel unit and going all the way up to a 426 (7.0-liter) with two four-barrel carburetors. 9 photos



So at the end of the day, it’s a rare Charger that’s certainly worth a second chance, and by the looks of things, quite a lot of people think the same too. No less than 16 bids have already been received since the auction went live on eBay, with the top offer right now set at $2,225. However, the 426 is a pretty rare sight today, not only because it’s hard to find one in a good condition, but also because Dodge only manufactured fewer than 500 units for this model year.In fact, not too many ’66 Chargers got to see daylight in the first place, as Dodge made fewer than 38,000 of them before the first facelift was introduced in 1967.The 1966 Charger that we have here is a survivor of this first-year model, though as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, it’s been having a really hard time lately. The car doesn’t come in its best shape, so eBay seller zac.spri has posted it online, hoping someone would be willing to buy the Charger and give it a second chance.The vehicle hasn’t been driven in about 10 years, and while we’re not being told if the 383 under the hood is still running, there’s a chance it’d require a series of fixes before getting back on the road. So don’t be too surprised if the engine no longer starts, though there’s a chance it’s not yet locked from sitting given the car has been parked for only a year.We don’t know how complete this Charger still is, but on the other hand, the seller guarantees the car is still as original as it gets, as nothing has ever been restored.So at the end of the day, it’s a rare Charger that’s certainly worth a second chance, and by the looks of things, quite a lot of people think the same too. No less than 16 bids have already been received since the auction went live on eBay, with the top offer right now set at $2,225.

