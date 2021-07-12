Dodge Charger Unexpectedly Trades Faces With M240i and 911 in German Muscle CGI

Sometimes, there’s nothing wrong with a little game of trading places. But in the virtual world just about anything is possible. Including slapping the mighty Porsche 911 or the recently born second-generation 2022 M240i with the Dodge Charger face. Unfortunately, we don’t know if the resulting coupe and sedan abominations have a hulking V8 or turbocharged six-bangers.
After finding out that Stellantis is going all the way in with new electrification plans, we’re starting to hope that highlights such as the seventh-generation Dodge Charger will get to further grow long in the tooth. That means their ICE powertrains might be safe for a little while longer. But no worries about the company running out of ideas for new versions because there’s always the eager digital artist ready to open up new possibilities.
Unfortunately, these renders done by the pixel master behind the carfrontswaps social media account will never get approved. We know that automakers tend to lower development costs and try to prop up future profits with interesting partnerships, but the idea of one day seeing the Dodge Charger share the same DNA (at least partially) with the legendary Porsche 911 seems entirely preposterous.
Nonetheless, we’ve seen worse, including from this digital artist. So, we feel the purple Dodge Charger/Porsche 911 works extremely well, at least as far as the imagination land is concerned. It comes with a catchy paintjob, a sleek transformation from sedan to sporty coupe body form, as well as a huge rear wing. So, it gets a CGI hall pass from us.
Not the same can be said about the yellow “Panamera sedan” that wears the 911 face on the Dodge Charger’s body. That one doesn’t ring any bells for us, even if we’re keenly aware this is just a design exercise. On the other hand, the jury is still out as far as the third Dodge Charger attempt is concerned, which sees the muscle car join its digital forces with the recently unveiled 2022 BMW M240i. After all, with the latter one it’s not the front that causes irks... but the rear.
Unfortunately, these renders done by the pixel master behind the carfrontswaps social media account will never get approved. We know that automakers tend to lower development costs and try to prop up future profits with interesting partnerships, but the idea of one day seeing the Dodge Charger share the same DNA (at least partially) with the legendary Porsche 911 seems entirely preposterous.
Nonetheless, we’ve seen worse, including from this digital artist. So, we feel the purple Dodge Charger/Porsche 911 works extremely well, at least as far as the imagination land is concerned. It comes with a catchy paintjob, a sleek transformation from sedan to sporty coupe body form, as well as a huge rear wing. So, it gets a CGI hall pass from us.
Not the same can be said about the yellow “Panamera sedan” that wears the 911 face on the Dodge Charger’s body. That one doesn’t ring any bells for us, even if we’re keenly aware this is just a design exercise. On the other hand, the jury is still out as far as the third Dodge Charger attempt is concerned, which sees the muscle car join its digital forces with the recently unveiled 2022 BMW M240i. After all, with the latter one it’s not the front that causes irks... but the rear.