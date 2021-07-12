Lotus Lends Their Automotive in Developing a Cycling Legend The Hope Track Bike

5 2022 Lotus Emira Configurator Now Live, First Edition Offers Six Exterior Colors

2 Yell at Your Phone in Toyota's New Game for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

More on this:

Toyota Corolla Cross and GR 86 Make Exhibition Debut at Chicago Auto Show

Surprising absolutely no one, Toyota decided to extend its SUV/crossover range with yet another model, bringing the total to approximately 1,763, give or take. 40 photos SUV , which obviously means it's also less useful.



Even the manufacturer knows why most buyers will opt for the Cross, quoting "a higher line-of-sight" as one of the vehicle's features. To its credit, though, the new crossover can be ordered with an all-wheel-drive system, instantly placing it above other vehicles that look like they should have one, but actually don't.



Its presence at this year's Chicago Auto Show marks the auto show debut for the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Japanese model won't be alone: the GR 86, Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0,



The GR 86 will inject a much-needed dose of excitement for the GT86 model, though it might still leave some people wanting more. The 2+2 sports car is famous for its excellent handling and driver involvement, but also a sub-par power output that, at the end of the day, makes it half-feel like a missed opportunity.



Well, the Gazoo Racing treatment looks to help with that. On the one hand, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine now makes 228 hp (up from 205 hp) and 184 lb-ft of torque (up from 156 lb-ft), and on the other,



Moving on to the truck universe, the Toyota stand will feature a 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0, which is nothing else but a TRD Pro with a factory suspension lift meant to make it more off-road worthy. The Tacoma Trail Edition follows in the same vein, except it adds a bit of visual flair as well. Finally, the 2022



All these models, as well as many others (Toyota says it'll exhibit over 45 vehicles in total) can be viewed at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show that opens its gates on Thursday, July 15. For more info on the event as well as the safety protocols in place, visit the organizer's website: Named Corolla Cross thanks to its very relevant ties with the sedan bearing the same moniker, the new model's looks could best be described as resembling a "RAV4 toddler". Built on the TNGA-C platform, the Corolla Cross is indeed significantly smaller than Toyota's more famous, which obviously means it's also less useful.Even the manufacturer knows why most buyers will opt for the Cross, quoting "a higher line-of-sight" as one of the vehicle's features. To its credit, though, the new crossover can be ordered with an all-wheel-drive system, instantly placing it above other vehicles that look like they should have one, but actually don't.Its presence at this year's Chicago Auto Show marks the auto show debut for the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Japanese model won't be alone: the GR 86, Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0, Tacoma Trial Edition, and 4Runner TRD Sport will all face the public under the spotlights of such an event for the first time.The GR 86 will inject a much-needed dose of excitement for the GT86 model, though it might still leave some people wanting more. The 2+2 sports car is famous for its excellent handling and driver involvement, but also a sub-par power output that, at the end of the day, makes it half-feel like a missed opportunity.Well, the Gazoo Racing treatment looks to help with that. On the one hand, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine now makes 228 hp (up from 205 hp) and 184 lb-ft of torque (up from 156 lb-ft), and on the other, Toyota says it also improved the roadster's rigidity and steering stability. Also part of the package is an upgraded interior with lots of goodies including Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility with NFC pairing.Moving on to the truck universe, the Toyota stand will feature a 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro 3.0, which is nothing else but a TRD Pro with a factory suspension lift meant to make it more off-road worthy. The Tacoma Trail Edition follows in the same vein, except it adds a bit of visual flair as well. Finally, the 2022 4Runner complements its TRD Pro and TRD Off-Road trims with a new TRD Sport one, which looks to add some on-road worthiness to the otherwise off-road-oriented SUV.All these models, as well as many others (Toyota says it'll exhibit over 45 vehicles in total) can be viewed at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show that opens its gates on Thursday, July 15. For more info on the event as well as the safety protocols in place, visit the organizer's website: www.chicagoautoshow.com.

load press release