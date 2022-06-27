Rare 1967 Chevrolet SS Impala Convertible Found in a Junkyard, Needs a Second Chance

Offered from 1961 until 1969, the Chevrolet Impala SS is among the rarest and most desirable versions of the company's iconic full-size.
Granted, the SS might not be as rare as the 1963 Z11 and the 1962 Lightweight, both track-prepped Impalas, but certain variants are hard to find. The 1961 Impala SS 409, for instance, was built in only 142 units. The 1969 SS L72 is also very scarce, with only 546 examples made.
Another hard-to-find Impala SS is the 1967 convertible fitted with the 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8. Precise production figures are not available, but some records show that Chevrolet sold 2,308 drop-tops with a 396 under the hood that year. That number includes both SS and non-SS models.
With SS sales that year accounting for only about 13% percent of total Impala production (575,600 units), it's safe to say that notably fewer than 500 of the 2,308 396-equipped convertibles left the factory with the Super Sport package.
But while we'll never know how many were sold, we do know that at least one of these cool cars is wasting away in a junkyard in Wisconsin.
Documented by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this Impala has been sitting here for at least a decade. But the story goes that it was brought here after it was rescued from a barn, so this Impala SS spent several decades off the road. And unfortunately enough, it's in pretty bad shape after so many years exposed to the elements.
But it's not just the badge that makes this car special. It also features a blue interior, which is quite rare for an SS, and it still has its matching-numbers V8 engine under the hood. It's also paired with a four-speed manual gearbox, which makes it that much more desirable to Impala enthusiasts.
While not as potent as the range-topping, 385-horsepower, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 that Chevy was offering in 1967, the 396 had plenty of oomph to brag about when new. Rated at 325 horsepower, it had enough grunt to push the heavy drop-top down the quarter-mile in less than 17 seconds.
All told, it's really sad to see such a cool and rare car rotting away in a junkyard, but there's some good news to share. The owner has decided to let it go, so it will be dug out of its resting place and sold by the end of summer. Yes, it will need a lot of work and cash to become a solid classic, but it's definitely worth saving.
If you want to put this 1967 Impala SS drop-top back on the road, it's sitting in the Reedsburg Salvage Yard in Wisconsin. And you can check it out in the video below.
