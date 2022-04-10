These Are the Rarest and Most Collectible Chevrolet Impalas Ever Made

The Impala was an extremely popular model, especially in the early days. Chevrolet literally built millions of them. But the company also rolled out limited-edition performance cars, as well as a few drivetrain configurations that weren't exactly a hit back in the day. Here are five of them plus an experimental car.1958 Impala "Fuelie"
Fuel injection is a common technology in 2022, but it was still new in the 1950s. First used in airplanes during WWII, fuel injection found its way into production cars in the mid-1950s. Following an initial introduction in the Corvette in 1957, the Impala gained the optional Rochester Ramjet in 1958.
Known as the Impala Rochesters or the "Fuelies," these cars are quite rare, with many experts agreeing that fewer than 1,000 were built. And this was due to the option's high price at the time.
While the fuel-injected 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 with 250 horsepower came in at almost $500, the 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) small-block with 280 horses was less than $200. Not surprisingly, most customers opted to pay less for the more potent mill.
The next Impala on our list comes from 1969 when the full-size had become boxier and sportier. 1969 was also the final year for the lmpala SS, so Chevrolet gave the performance trim a proper send-off with a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) L72 V8.
While the Impala SS was already potent thanks to the 335-horsepower LS1 and the 390-horsepower L36, Chevy took things to a whole new level with the beefed-up L72. Rated at 425 horsepower, it basically turned the Impala into a full-size muscle car. Only 546 customers opted for this engine, so the Impala SS L72 soldiered on as a hard-to-find classic.1961 Impala SS 409
Discontinued in 1969, the Impala SS was first offered in 1961. Chevrolet didn't have a 427 V8 at the time, but it did have a 409-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) V8.
This first-year SS is valuable not only for its high-performance setup but also because Chevrolet sold only 142 cars like this. With fewer than that still around in 2022, the 1961 Impala SS 409 tops $200,000 in Concours-ready condition.1963 Impala Z11
Arguably the meanest Impala ever produced, the Z11 was created amidst Detroit's obsession with drag racing.
Essentially a lightweight Impala with a big, 427-cubic-inch V8 derived from the aforementioned 409, the Z11 hit the pavement with a whopping 430 horsepower and a staggering 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque. In 1963, long before Chrysler rolled out the mighty 426 Hemi.
"Old Reliable," perhaps the most iconic Z11, won 90% of its races during the 1963 and 1964 drag racing seasons.
With only 57 units built, the Z11 is among the rarest Impalas out there. And it's also the most expensive, as examples in Excellent condition command prices over $350,000. "Old Reliable" is the record holder at $525,000.1962 Impala Lightweight
But the Z11 was actually the second Impala prepped for drag racing from the factory. In 1962, Chevrolet built a small batch of lightweight cars based on the SS.
Chevrolet reportedly made only 18 cars, a figure that makes the Lightweight significantly rarer than the Z11. And while the latter has an impressive survival rate, only two Lightweight cars are known to exist in 2022.
One of these survivors failed to sell at auction back in 2013 and popped up for sale in 2022 for a whopping $275,000.1973 Impala ACRS
Yeah, I know, it's shocking to find an Impala from the Malaise era on this list, but this is no regular production model. This car was designed as an experimental vehicle to test the Air Cushion Restraint System (ACRS), GM's first airbag.
That's a lot of cars for a list that includes a couple of two-digit rarities, but good luck finding an ACRS in 2022. Chevy reportedly used many of them as crash testing vehicles, while the remaining cars were crushed. All but one, which was restored and auctioned off in 2009.
