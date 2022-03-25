1965 Chevrolet Impala SS 396 With 496 Stroker Is Understatedly Awesome

Introduced in December 1960 for the 1961 model year, the Impala SS came with a number of engine choices, the largest being the 409 big block. The 1965 two-door hardtop we’re covering today is rocking a 496 stroked from a replacement 454, a proper leviathan that perfectly matches the car’s look.
Chassis number 166375L227434 rolled off the line with Ermine White for the body color and black vinyl on the seats. Originally optioned with the 396 engine, air conditioning and the Powerglide transmission, the Impala SS in the gallery has been refinished in black during previous ownership.
Offered with less than 85,000 miles (136,794 kilometers), of which 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) were added under the seller’s ownership, the vehicle is understated in many aspects. But once you see those 15-inch American Racing mag-style wheels mounted with BFGs up front and Firestones out back, you know that it’s not your average boomer muscle.
Equipped with power-assisted brakes with discs in the front, the Super Sport had a brake service performed in 2020. The seller notes there is play in the steering. Other shortfalls include a broken clock, coolant temperature and rev counter gauges that don’t work, a leaky V8, and no A/C compressor.
These issues aren’t massive, for they can be easily fixed on a budget.
The 496 hiding under the hood breathes out with the help of tubular headers and a dual-outlet exhaust which exists behind the rear wheels. Fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold, electronic ignition, a four-barrel carburetor, aluminum cylinder heads, and Chevrolet-branded valve covers, the 8.1-liter powerplant had its oil changed last November as per the listing on BaT.
Bring a Trailer also notes a three-speed automatic transmission, namely a TH400. Supremely durable and easy to service, this gearbox was eventually adapted into the electronically controlled 4L80-E overdrive transmission.
Demonstrating that not everything needs an LS engine swap, this Chevrolet Impala SS 396 restomod hasn’t attracted any bids at press time.
