Ram 1500 Outsells Chevrolet Silverado 1500, But For How Long?

Both Ram and Chevrolet continue production of the older 1500 and Silverado 1500, helping them catch a bigger slice of the full-size segment in the United States. But on the other hand, both models will be discontinued as production of the newcomers is ramping up.
This strategy paid off for Ram, which sold more 1500 pickup trucks in the first quarter of 2019 compared to Chevrolet. The difference is slim (114,313 compared to 120,026), and in the long run, the golden bowtie is poised to get back on the heels of the Ford F-150.
Automotive News reports that Ram was more aggressive than Chevrolet with discounts of up to $18,000 in Texas for the 1500 Classic. Michigan residents, on the other hand, can get $6,250 in cash allowance on certain specifications of the full-size pickup.
The Silverado 1500 might be cheaper than the Ram 1500, but when combined with the Sierra 1500 from GMC, sales were up 20 percent year over year in the case of General Motors. The average transaction price for the all-new generations also climbed $8,040 in the first quarter of 2018, which speaks volumes about supply and demand.
General Motors doesn’t offer too many regular cab and double cab specifications right now because the focus is on the crew cab. Production at full capacity for all cab styles started in March according to Automotive News, which could turn the advantage to GM in the second quarter of 2019.
When all is said and done, the Ram is better equipped and nicer to look at than the Chevy. There’s even a mild-hybrid option, something that Chevrolet hasn’t worked out yet for the Silverado 1500. The 2.7-liter Tripower four-cylinder turbo that General Motors introduced for the 2019 model year in the Silverado 1500 is anything but efficient, posting worse figures on the highway compared to the 5.3-liter naturally aspirated V8.
Not long now, Ram will level up to the Rebel TRX as demand for the F-150 Raptor keeps on surging. General Motors doesn’t have plans an off-road performance truck, leaving the Colorado ZR2 to stand its ground in the mid-size segment.
