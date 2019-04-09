Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Air Piano While Driving And Road Safety Groups Are Mad

Whether they like it or not, and even if they specifically state it’s not what they want, celebrities are held to higher standards than everybody else. They are role models for their fans and followers, and this applies to anything from social etiquette, to planned parenthood and responsible driving.

You can see the video at bottom of the page. Cristiano is traveling with his girlfriend and their son, and he’s jamming to The Korgis' “Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime.” He’s also driving, but he takes one hand off the wheel to mimic playing the piano, and it’s precisely this that has gotten critics mad. They’re also upset with Cristiano’s GF for not wearing a seatbelt.



Nick Lloyd, acting head of road safety for The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, tells the



“In a crash if you are not restrained you may cause injury to the child and other passengers as a result of being thrown around,” Lloyd adds. “Even at low speeds or on short journeys, seatbelts save lives. Seatbelts are highly effective in protecting drivers and passengers in a vehicle and significantly reducing the risk of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Many, lives have been saved by seatbelts since they became compulsory.”



In all fairness, seatbelts DO save lives and drivers are advised to drive with both hands on the wheel at all times, so as to be in full control of the vehicle. Ronaldo has over 160 million of followers on IG alone, so his reach is considerable. With such a large platform, it would be best if the message he sent was always the correct one, and this time it’s not.



