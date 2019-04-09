autoevolution

2020 Toyota Highlander Teased in Augmented Reality Before NYIAS Debut

9 Apr 2019, 11:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) next week, Japanese carmaker Toyota will be introducing the fourth-generation Highlander, one of the crown jewels of its lineup. But before that moment arrives, Toyota is teasing the new crossover by means of augmented reality.
9 photos
2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser2020 Toyota Highlander Teaser
Usually, before a new car is revealed, images of the upcoming premiere are released in the most interesting of ways. But seldom do we get to see such a layered way of doing things.

Layered because the new Highlander is made of virtual layers in this video teaser, and only when looked at from a particular angle the overall lines of the SUV come into focus.

The short video below, showing the Highlander as a 3D illusion made of 200 individual pieces, was created by augmented reality artist Michael Murphy as a means to capitalize “on the new sculpted design elements that will make Highlander stand out in the marketplace.”

Most importantly, this mind twisting illustration will be displayed “high in the sky” in New York in the moments leading up to the start of the auto show, projected on various buildings across the city. The exact locations of the display have not been revealed, the whole gimmick being some type of Easter Egg hunt of sorts.

“The art installation captures the all-new Highlander’s powerful stance with a modern, sophisticated attitude,” says Toyota explaining the way in which the teaser was designed.

“In a two-month process, Murphy started with a design rendering of the car to create 3D printouts, then hand painted each piece to match a design rendering of the car.”

As for the car itself, the new generation is likely to borrow some of the design lines deployed on the new generation RAV4, especially when talking about the front end.

Mechanically, there’s no official word yet on what the Highlander will use. Toyota’s latest engines will, of course, make it into the range. Expect to see a naturally aspirated V6 and of course a hybrid variant as well.

Toyota Alludes to All-New 2020 Highlander from Toyota PR on Vimeo.

2020 Toyota Highlander toyota highlander Toyota 2019 New York International Auto Show NYIAS
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 