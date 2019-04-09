2020 Toyota Highlander Teased in Augmented Reality Before NYIAS Debut

Dark Side of the Moon Looks Eerie in Photos Taken by SpaceIL Beresheet Lander

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) next week, Japanese carmaker Toyota will be introducing the fourth-generation Highlander, one of the crown jewels of its lineup. But before that moment arrives, Toyota is teasing the new crossover by means of augmented reality. 9 photos



Layered because the new Highlander is made of virtual layers in this video teaser, and only when looked at from a particular angle the overall lines of the SUV come into focus.



The short video below, showing the Highlander as a 3D illusion made of 200 individual pieces, was created by augmented reality artist Michael Murphy as a means to capitalize “on the new sculpted design elements that will make Highlander stand out in the marketplace.”



Most importantly, this mind twisting illustration will be displayed “high in the sky” in New York in the moments leading up to the start of the auto show, projected on various buildings across the city. The exact locations of the display have not been revealed, the whole gimmick being some type of Easter Egg hunt of sorts.



“The art installation captures the all-new Highlander’s powerful stance with a modern, sophisticated attitude,” says Toyota explaining the way in which the teaser was designed.



“In a two-month process, Murphy started with a design rendering of the car to create 3D printouts, then hand painted each piece to match a design rendering of the car.”



As for the car itself, the new generation is likely to borrow some of the design lines deployed on the new generation



Mechanically, there's no official word yet on what the Highlander will use. Toyota's latest engines will, of course, make it into the range. Expect to see a naturally aspirated V6 and of course a hybrid variant as well.

