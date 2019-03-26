Mitsubishi Triton Absolute Concept Is All Show, No Go

Also known as the L200 in Europe, the Triton was refreshed for 2019 with Dynamic Shield design from the Eclipse Cross and a lot of driver-assist technologies. Because Mitsubishi likes to slap the “concept” nomenclature on one-off pickup trucks that account to nothing more than glorified in-house tuning, it’s our pleasure to present the Triton Absolute Concept.

On that note, the fifth generation of the L200 is also available with Fiat badging. The Fullback Cross looks much better than the Mitsubishi, bridging the gap between lesser models and the overpromising concept before your eyes. The mid-size workhorse is billed “absolutely beyond tough” by the Japanese automaker, who presented the Absolute Concept at the 40th Bangkok International Motor Show 2019. The question is, does this truck have the skills to put the Ford Ranger Raptor to shame?Not quite, no. For starters, the engine, four-wheel-drive system, and transmission are all bone-stock standard. Protective body paneling that appears to be carbon fiber and gloss-black paintwork are featured, complemented by Falken all-terrain tires, beadlock wheels with six lug nuts, and ABSOLUTE stickers on either side of the bed.Look even closer, and you’ll notice a handful of red detailing along with aluminum accents for either fascia and the running boards. Two auxiliary LED clusters on the roof and a locking tonneau cover for the bed complete the makeover, and we’re not exactly impressed. The L200 might be a popular choice in the segment, but Mitsubishi doesn’t know how to infuse excitement on the same level as Ford.Even General Motors has more convincing off-road pickups in this segment, and the Colorado ZR2 comes to mind. The American Expedition Vehicles-tuned Colorado ZR2 Bison is even more extreme, and Mitsubishi doesn’t exactly care because their mid-size truck isn’t available in the United States.“Build-up Robustness,” “Truck Dynamism,” “Mechanical Durability,” and “More Solid and More Rugged” are some of the taglines Mitsubishi uses to describe the Absolute Concept. Take a moment and look through the photo gallery, then read those statements once again, trying not to laugh out loud.On that note, the fifth generation of the L200 is also available with Fiat badging. The Fullback Cross looks much better than the Mitsubishi, bridging the gap between lesser models and the overpromising concept before your eyes.