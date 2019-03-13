Mitsubishi Brings Updated L200, Outlander PHEV To Geneva

The Engelberg Tourer and 2020 ASX might be the highlights of the Mitsubishi stand in Geneva, but the Japanese automaker had two more models on display. In addition to the European premiere of the facelifted L200, Mitsubishi also brought the Outlander PHEV with 45 kilometers of electric range.
The most efficient Outlander on offer has been updated for 2019 with a larger engine (2.4 liters compared to 2.0), larger battery (13.8 kWh), larger generator (10 percent), and more powerful electric motor at the rear (95 PS). Anything else?
There certainly is! All-electric mode now supports speeds of up to 135 km/h compared to 125 km/h before, and acceleration to 100 km/h takes 0.5 seconds less. On the other hand, we can’t refer to 10.5 seconds as being quick.
A mid-size crossover that also happens to feature a Sport Mode, the Outlander PHEV further promises better handling and superior ride comfort. Both the shock absorbers and power steering have been upgraded, along with larger brake discs at the front.
Next up, the L200 with the mid-cycle refresh has been launched in Thailand on November 17th, 2018. The one-ton truck is as popular as ever in Europe, and as expected from such the mid-size workhorse, Mitsubishi redesigned the exterior with styling motifs from the Eclipse Cross.
Both Easy-Select 4WD and Super-Select 4WD come with an Off-Road Mode that minimizes wheel slip, and Hill Descent Control can be added as an optional extra. Better brakes, lots of safety features that include Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System, and soft-pad materials are worth mentioning too.
The L200 (also known as Triton) brought to Geneva isn’t bone-stock, featuring high-visibility decals on the sides and MOUNTAIN RESCUE lettering on the bed. Orange tow hooks, yellow trim in the front bumper, black wheels and mirror caps, as well as off-road tires complete the one-off specification.
Customers in the United Kingdom will have to wait until the summer of 2019 to receive the first examples of the breed. The 2.4-liter turbo diesel has been phased out in favor of a 2.2-liter engine, compliant to the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard.
