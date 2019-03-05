autoevolution
Is The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer The Lance Evo Revival We Never Got? Nope

Mitsubishi isn't just using the Geneva Motor Show to deliver another facelift for the aging ASX, as the company also wants to preview its electrified future as the Swiss venue. And this is where the Engelberg Tourer concept steps onto the scene.
Having borrowed its name from a Swiss ski resort, the crossover concept previews both the Japanese automaker's future styling direction, as well as its tech intentions.

While its profile, along with various styling bits look like an evolution of the brand's current design language, we should also mention the power roof box, which comes with adventure lights.

More importantly, the Engelberg Tourer previews a future plug-in hybrid architecture offering all-paw assets. And the production version of the system should allow Mitsubishi to leave the present Outlander PHEV hardware behind.

To be more precise, a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-pot can work as a generator as part of a series hybrid - a 20kWh battery pack placed underneath the floor powers two electric motors (one per each axle).

Remember the days when Mitsubishi used to give us the rally-bred Lancer Evolution? Those time are long gone, but the company's marketing department still mentions the Evo: "Employing know-how garnered with the Lancer Evolution series, the system uses Active Yaw Control (AYC) to tailor torque split between the front wheels, enhanced by the feeling of acceleration inherent to electric motor drive which delivers maximum torque in an instant. Torque split control between the front wheels improves driving performance to deliver a level of nimble and satisfying handling not expected in this size of car. It also increases stability by reducing wheel slip on unpaved or snow-covered roads to ensure that maximum drive torque is transmitted to the road surface,"

Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is also on the menu, with this system controlling braking force at each wheel and the front and rear motor output.

The crossover comes with an " EV cruising range" of 43 miles/70 km on the WLTP cycle, while its overall range sits at 434 miles (700 km).
