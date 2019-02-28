Mitsubishi Shogun Sport Now Available As Commercial Vehicle, It's Very Expensive

Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

The Shogun Sport is a no-nonsense sport utility vehicle. Borrowing the underpinnings from the L200 mid-size pickup, the body-on-frame model is now available as a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom. 33 photos



Mitsubishi reports 605 kilograms of load capacity and 3.1 tonnes of towing capacity, impressive figures for a mid-size utility vehicle. On the other hand, the L200 for the 2019 model year has a payload of up to 1,060 kilograms.



Included in the list of standard equipment, Mitsubishi offers off-road terrain settings for gravel, mud, snow, sand, and rock, keyless go, LED headlamps, heated leather seats, 360-degree camera system, and 18-inch alloys. As opposed to most other commercial vehicles, the infotainment system knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, 510-watt audio, two USB connections, and a three-pin plug socket are also standard, along with safety features such as Trailer Stability Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Blind Spot Warning. And now, the second and most important question is, how much is it?



That would be 32,504 pounds sterling, a lot of money considering the price excludes value-added tax and the optional metallic paintwork. Taking the full price as a reference (£38,944), the L200 Double Cab with the 2.4-liter turbo diesel and 4WD is better value at £26,765. An aftermarket but high-quality hardtop for the bed adds £1,595 to the retail price, which goes to show you’re better off buying the SUV -turned-commercial-vehicle.



