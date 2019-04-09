autoevolution

Toyota F1 Platform To Underpin Next Tundra, Tacoma, Hilux Pickup Trucks

9 Apr 2019
The second generation of the Tundra came out in 2006 for the 2007 model year. As for the Tacoma, make that 2015 for the 2016 model year. Neither of these trucks is the best in their respective segments, but the mid-size pickup sells better than the competition. Not long now, Toyota plans to move both of these models onto the F1 vehicle architecture.
The internal name might be misleading given the highest echelon of single-seater racing competition, but let’s focus on something else than the nomenclature. Automotive News suggests the F1 should roll out for the 2021 model year, meaning that Tundra’s redesign could enter production in the second half of 2020. About time given the age of the full-size truck, don’t you think?

But the F1 is thought to be developed for global products as well, meaning that the Hilux will also utilize it. The engineers also packaged the platform for the integration of hybrid assistance, boosting the fuel economy and performance. An all-electric powertrain would be interesting too given that Ford will launch the F-150 EV after the F-150 Hybrid.

Turning our attention back to the Tundra and Tacoma, both are manufactured in San Antonio, Texas for the U.S. and Canada. Switching to a single platform would cut costs and fast-forward production, increasing profitability. Given that the Tacoma was refreshed for the 2020 model year, there’s no denying the F1 will underpin the Tundra in the first instance.

Speaking of which, the Tundra is one of the worst-performing pickups in the segment in terms of side passenger safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Tundra “poor” in this regard, the only full-size truck to receive the lowest available score for side passenger safety.

If you’re in the market for a Tacoma, the most affordable specification starts at $25,700 before destination. In other words, the mid-size workhorse is more expensive than the Ford Ranger and the old-as-dirt Nissan Frontier. Surprising no one, the Tundra also happens to be one of the more expensive trucks in the full-size segment, starting at $31,520 excluding destination.
