This R36 Nissan GT-R Features Subtle Design Changes, Virtually Reverts to Skyline Name

Born in 2007, the first standalone Nissan GT-R high-performance sports grand tourer has lived a long and fruitful life, surely making its Skyline GT-R predecessors deeply proud of its modern-era feats.
But so many people think that it has severely grown long in the tooth. So much so that after the recent Japanese media rumor of the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo getting prepared alongside a new R35 GT-R version for the summer of 2023, some of them decided to take matters into their hands.
Or rather at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here, as well. As such, we have seen renewed virtual automotive artist efforts to imagine the potential, unofficial looks of the R36 iteration. Now, the seventh iteration in the extensive line of iconic Nissan GT-Rs has also come to the attention of a dream ensemble force.
It is composed of Roman Miah, a London, UK-based automotive design graduate, who collaborated on the 3D design concept with one of the digital creators behind the Avante Design label on social media.
Even better, after the vision was expressed on a few occasions and in different colorways (from a subtle blueish silver with dark blue accents to Millenium Jade, Katsura Orange, and the full, iconic Bayside Blue), the pixel masters now have joined forces with Thomas, the creative director at Artix Studio and better known as angry_jacked_renders on social media.
Now, on to the imagined all-new R36 Nissan GT-R. The design concept, which allegedly needed more than six months of arduous work and attention from the initial creators, was styled as subtle as possible to keep it modern but also “recapture the design cues and unmistakably Japanese styling of the iconic Skylines of the past.”
As such, no one should be surprised that one of the biggest ideas behind the entire creation is Nissan’s hypothetical return to the moniker, with the unofficial new generation dubbed as the 2023 model year ‘R36 Nissan Skyline GT-R.’
