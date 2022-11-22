Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Gets Virtually Low and Widebody on Big Concave Wheels

Perhaps to alleviate concerns about the upcoming EV revolution killing off every ICE-powered model in the lineup, Dodge recently backtracked on a promise and reintroduced a model that was supposedly exclusive to the 2021MY.
We all know that the company’s ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models will be no more after seven ‘Last Call’ special editions and the end of 2023MY production. Meanwhile, the fresh Alfa Romeo Tonale sibling, aka Hornet, offers an electrified version of base performance CUVs with the R/T plug-in hybrid. And soon, the production variant of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept will bring its full EV Banshee powertrains to the world.
Alas, there is also one last Dodge stand from the big ICE point of view. That would be the reintroduced 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat family three-row SUV that has a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 under the hood with 710 horsepower on tap. Interesting how a 2021MY exclusive offering came back from the dead so soon, right? Anyway, that probably had something to do with the massive interest shown in the market.
And whenever popular models arise in the real world, the virtual automotive artist realm is never too far away. So, here is Nikita Chuicko, the digital artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to (again) fiddle with the three-rowed Dodge SUV monster. Fans of his virtual exploits know very well this pixel master does not usually dabble with the Americana side of the automotive industry.
But when he does, these models surely grow on him and turn into a veritable series. As far as the Durango SRT Hellcat is concerned, this is only the second version, and while the big, lowered Dodge SUV has the same inconspicuous gray color, there are subtle changes to take into the CGI account. For example, the stripes are different, the aero pack is a tad subtler (albeit with pronounced widebody fender flares), and the aftermarket-style wheels are different – and a lot more concave!
