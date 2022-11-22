CGI Fiat Grand 500e Makes Our Chrysler Pacifica EV Minivan ‘Dreams’ Come True

Present during the 2022 LA Auto Show, the Italian automaker Fiat has officially announced the second-generation 500e battery-powered city car will premiere its American return in 2024.
Once a compliance car that no one at Fiat Chrysler wanted, the new Fiat 500e will be the same as the fresh Fiat New 500. That is a model that was designed as a fully electric vehicle from the ground up – even though it still looks like the cutesy, legendary 500 from the outside, just updated for modern times. Anyway, Fiat wanted to make a splash in California, perhaps to sweeten the long wait until the model’s arrival on the market.
So, the Italian carmaker brought with it no less than three Fiat 500e-based one-offs designed with help from Bvlgari, Kartell, and Armani. The only problem is all three of them are as tiny as any other Fiat 500 – ICE or EV. Naturally, some people might want a little more from Fiat and even decide to take matters into their hands.
Or, rather at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the digital case here. Meet Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has a penchant for the Italian brand and has recently decided to have a CGI go at imagining an all-new 500e version, the ‘Grand 500e.’ Well, as is pretty obvious from the title and the bloated looks of this 500e variant, the pixel master has skipped past the real world’s 500X or 500L and went straight for a mashup with the big Chrysler Pacifica.
Minivans are not exactly enjoying the time of their life, these days, and I am not so sure if a Grand 500e rebadge and EV transformation of the Chrysler Pacifica will alleviate that. Frankly, I am not confident anyone even dreamed about owning such a thing without the fantasy eventually turning into a fully-fledged nightmare…
