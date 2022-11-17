Unique Fiat 500e by Kartell Graces 2022 LA Auto Show With Contemporary Italian Flair

As Olivier Francois, Fiat’s CEO and the global Stellantis CMO notifies the entire world of 500e’s return to America, there are even more reasons to celebrate. At least three of them, and are all unique.
That was quite long in the making, but the 2022 LA Auto Show will host the gala premiere of the all-new Fiat 500e for North America. Don’t get your checkbooks ready just yet, though, as the fully electric city car will bring its battery packs to the region in the first quarter of 2024. That is more than a year away from now!
Whether that is something you might call ‘fashionably late’ or not is a matter of debate. But we all know that Fiat’s iconic 500 has always been a fashion statement, not just an automobile with four wheels, a steering wheel, space for around four adults, and their haute couture shopping bags. And, of course, Stellantis is keen to put that into the proper perspective in California.
As such, the Italian company Fiat did not travel alone to the event and was instead accompanied by the “Italian spirit.” And it delegated three fashionable souls, the one-offs Fiat 500e units designed by Bvlgari, Armani, and Kartell. As far as the latter is concerned, “creativity and innovation” were the inspirational elements behind the partnership between Fiat and the Italian company that makes and sells contemporary furniture made of plastic.
Even better, the Fiat 500e Kartell has an “ideal mixture of materials that come together to breathe life into a true object of contemporary design.” Outside, everything is dressed in just one “monoblock color,” Kartell blue, which was specifically derived from the company’s iconic Yves Klein blue. Also, the front grille, wheels, and mirror caps are made of polycarbonate recycled from “end-of-life parabolic projectors.”
Inside, the bright atmosphere is even more sustainable, as “the tactile textile plastics used in the interior are 100% recycled polypropylene, (while) fabrics take on a natural, cozy look, in recycled polyester.” By the way, expect the Fiat 500e to make a return for the 2023 LA Auto Show for the big official reveal! As such, this one from this edition may be considered a mere gala rehearsal…
