Tesla's "Brake Failure" Saga Takes a Funny Turn in China, Seems Like Karma Loves Irony

A recent crash in China between a Tesla Model 3 and an MG6 shows the funny side of karma. Both cars involved in the collision had stickers warning people about the “brake failure” problem that Tesla cars allegedly have.
For the best part of last year, Tesla had to defend its reputation in China over brake failure claims that started with a strange protest during the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. It reached the point where people would install cameras in their Tesla’s footwell to prove they pressed the brake pedal and not the acceleration if a sudden unintended acceleration (SUA) incident happened. The problem eventually turned out to be false, and Tesla won several lawsuits against people who claimed an SUA incident caused their accidents.
Even after it was proven the claims were not true, people in China are still fearing Teslas had a braking problem. The irony of this development happened last week when two cars collided on a highway in China. The vehicle that caused the accident, an MG6 with a fake AMG badge, had a sticker on the back reading, “In order to avoid a rear-end collision, we invite distinguished Tesla owners to overtake.”
He must’ve taken a huge risk trying to overtake the Tesla, especially as the car had a similar sticker to his, this time reading “Brake failure! I’ve been on the news, please keep your distance.” As karma sometimes loves irony, the MG6 driver failed to clear the Tesla after overtaking, which resulted in a police-like PIT maneuver and the MG6 landing on its roof.
The Model 3 might be Tesla’s smallest car, but it is still heavy due to the battery pack and also very stable thanks to its low center of gravity. These two qualities combined helped it escape from the accident with only a fender-bender, while the MG6 was almost destroyed, as we can see in the pictures shared on social media. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured during this crash, so we agree with the Chinese netizens saying this was the funniest car accident in China.
Human pilot is to blame for this flip-over. Funny the ICE car owner happens to have a bumper sticker trolling Tesla & it reads “to avoid bumper to bumper collision as result of brake failure, distinguished Tesla owner please overtake.” This is the ultimate irony of fate???????? pic.twitter.com/dA5Tdwljmj— Ray4Tesla???????????? (@ray4tesla) November 18, 2022