Purple Carbon Koenigsegg Regera Spotted in the Wild, Looks Stunning

14 Apr 2019, 6:13 UTC ·
Koenigsegg is enjoying more traction than ever these days. The Swedes have introduced the Jesko during last month's Geneva Motor Show and are currently showcasing the 300 mph newcomer around the world. However, until the first customers get to adorn their garages with the 1,600 hp toy next year, the automaker is currently busy delivering the Regera.
Koenigsegg Regera in LAKoenigsegg Regera in LAKoenigsegg Regera in LA
And there's one car spotter who loves to hunt Eggs, who has recently captured a Regera with a spec that's worth mentioning.

Christoffer, the lens man we're talking about, likes to hang out close to Angelholm, the carmaker's home town and show us the new cars as they get broken in for their future owners.

Returning to the Regera that brought us here, the finish of the hypercar is the first thing that stands out. After all, we're talking about a purple carbon take, one that reminds us of the time when the K brand took to social media to share configurations of the 1,500 hp hybrid with us.

Then we have the Ghost Package, which can be distinguished by the extra aero bits adorning the sides of the fron apron, as well as the winglets at the back of the machine, which probably tell us that the owner is serious about high-velocity stunts.

And even though tape is used to protect multiple bits of this gas-electric monster, as is normal for the pre-delivery procedure, you should know the Koenigsegg packs 24k gold details.

Keep in mind that while the Swedish automotive producer only brought 25 examples of the Agera RS to the world, it comited to producing 80 units of the Regera.

Well, that number goes up to 125 for the 1,600 horsepower animal that is the Jesko. Oh, and while all the examples have been officially spoken for, a few landed at dealers, so you might still be able to get your hands on one.
 

After two months of hunting and failing to spott it, yesterday I finally got to shoot the Purple carbon and 24k gold accents Koenigsegg Regera! #koenigsegg #regera #koenigseggregera #gold #24karats #carbon #purple #dreamcar #hypercar #one1 #agerars #jesko #photooftheday #luxury #design #carsofinstagram #nikon #nikond7200 #shmee150 #swedishcarspotting

A post shared by C F (@photochristofferf) on Apr 6, 2019 at 1:21am PDT


 

Another shoot from when I spotted the purple and gold accents Koenigsegg Regera last week! #koenigseggregera #regera #koenigsegg #hypercar #carbonfiber #purple #dreamcar #sweden #ängelholm #carspotting #nikon #nikond7200 #jesko #agerars #one1 #photooftheday #carsofinstagram #car #design #luxury #love #cargirl #carguy

A post shared by C F (@photochristofferf) on Apr 8, 2019 at 9:16am PDT


 

Spotted the Purple carbon and gold accents Koenigsegg Regera agin today ! #koenigsegg #koenigseggregera #regera #dreamcar #carspotting #sweden #ängelholm #jesko #one1 #agerars #hypercar #nikon #nikond7200 #purple #design #carbon #luxury #cargirl #carsofinstagram #photography #photooftheday #fashion

A post shared by C F (@photochristofferf) on Apr 10, 2019 at 7:49am PDT

