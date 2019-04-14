Purple Carbon Koenigsegg Regera Spotted in the Wild, Looks Stunning

Christoffer, the lens man we're talking about, likes to hang out close to Angelholm, the carmaker's home town and show us the new cars as they get broken in for their future owners.
Returning to the Regera that brought us here, the finish of the hypercar is the first thing that stands out. After all, we're talking about a purple carbon take, one that reminds us of the time when the K brand took to social media to share configurations of the 1,500 hp hybrid with us.
Then we have the Ghost Package, which can be distinguished by the extra aero bits adorning the sides of the fron apron, as well as the winglets at the back of the machine, which probably tell us that the owner is serious about high-velocity stunts.
And even though tape is used to protect multiple bits of this gas-electric monster, as is normal for the pre-delivery procedure, you should know the Koenigsegg packs 24k gold details.
Keep in mind that while the Swedish automotive producer only brought 25 examples of the Agera RS to the world, it comited to producing 80 units of the Regera.
Well, that number goes up to 125 for the 1,600 horsepower animal that is the Jesko. Oh, and while all the examples have been officially spoken for, a few landed at dealers, so you might still be able to get your hands on one.
