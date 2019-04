Earlier today, Angelholm took to the web to release a series of static images of the 1,600 horsepower monster enjoy the scenic Swedish mountain view and you can find the official pics in the gallery above."Studio images and motor show images are nice but a car’s meant to be seen on the road. It’s meant to interact with its environment. Following the new Koenigsegg Jesko’s appearance at the launch of Carage, we took the chance to photograph the Jesko in the beautiful surrounds of Lucerne, Switzerland," the automotive producer explains.Now, Carage is a Swiss dealer we recently talked about, with this having displayed the One:1 that Koenigsegg rebuilt after the serious Nurburgring crash that took place back in 2016 ( here 's the naked carbon fiber in all its restored glory, in case you haven't seen it).However, it seems that the Big K has also taken the 300 mph-capable machine to Hong Kong - you can see the hypercar on the neon-lit streets of the city in one of the social media posts below (that's right, the guy in the middle is none other than company founder Christian von Koenigsegg).Oh, and in case you're wondering about the significance of the "251" found on the side of that super-sized rear wing, you should know this signifies the chassis number. Note that we're talking about overall Koenigsegg production, as only 125 units of the Jesko are being brought to the world.As I reported last month, all of them have been spokenfor. Nevertheless, a small part of the production slots have been secured by dealers across the world, so you might still be able to get your hands on one.