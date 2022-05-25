Prodrive’s P25 Built As Revival of the Golden Era Subaru Impreza WRX

Twenty-five upgraded Subaru Impreza cars will be built to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the car’s World Rally Car win in the late 1990s. Prodrive, the company behind the Impreza’s success in WRC, is the one announcing the restored Imprezas badged P25.
A quarter-century ago, Subaru scored its third consecutive win in the WRC Constructors' Championship with the original Impreza. Now Prodrive wants to brag about the success they achieved back then with a limited run of just 25 new cars, and they are entitled to do so as the Subie was its last car to win the WRC Manufacturers' Championship.
According to the manufacturer, the P25 aims to resurrect the essence of the iconic rally car, but it will also include elements inspired by the legendary 22B road car, which was built by Subaru of Japan to mark its victory in the 1997 championship.
Prodrive chose to show to the world only a sketch of the Impreza P25 and disclosed a few basic technical details, but it did announce it would unveil the restored car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.
Said sketch envisions a two-door Impreza that greatly resembles the 22B road car and even seems to have the same Sonic blue body finish. However, Prodrive promises P25 will be a more powerful and lighter model, with better handling capabilities.
“This time it will have a 2.5 litre flat four ‘boxer’ engine producing in excess of 400 bhp, a six speed semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox and, due to extensive use of carbon fibre, a lightweight chassis,” the company says.
Prodrive’s collaboration with Subaru goes way back, as the company was the automaker's partner for the World Rally Championship competition in the 1990s and 2000s.
As it turns out, Prodrive is already accepting expressions of interest, with the first of the 25 cars to reach their owners later this year.
