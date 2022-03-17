autoevolution
'Built Not Bought' Movement Isn't for Everyone, YouTuber Knows Too Well

17 Mar 2022
Building cars is not for the faint-hearted. It’s not something anyone can do, and the statistics of unfinished barn finds, decades-long car builds on stands tell that story. Ever wonder why the ‘Built not Bought’ movement is so cult-like? Anyone who’s completed a successful build without going broke, signing up for therapy, or giving up altogether understands why they deserve a medal.
There’s nothing like a perfect build. This is a story YouTuber Devin Niemela understands too well. It is never a perfect build for the builder, and it will always feel incomplete until they hand over their keys to the next owner.

Starting a car project build is easy either. Rebuilding one up from scratch is a whole different story.

Niemela has worked on a dozen builds since he started his channel - his girlfriend and best friend all drive his iconic rebuilds. But perhaps the most exciting project car he’s ever worked on is a 3rd generation Subaru Impreza WRX STI, nicknamed “SusTI.”

Like most project cars start, it always seems like a simple fix, and all he needed to do was an easy widebody. Well, the ‘SusTI’ name didn’t come by chance. He went from suspecting it wasn’t a legit 3rd generation WRX STI to doing a complete overhaul of the powerplant.

Eight months later, after a thousand man-hours of labor and tens of thousands of dollars in repair parts and upgrades, he’s unsurprisingly not satisfied with the build. There are still a few gaps on the body kit, it doesn’t drive as smoothly as he’d like, and there are a couple of pesky warning lights on the dash that need attention.

Car projects like this face problems all the time. It could be something as simple as a loose bolt, leaking fluid, incorrectly matched components, or complex as inadequate power supply and faulty generic parts.

Even the best automakers in the industry often issue recalls - our recall section couldn’t be more precise. But that doesn’t mean rebuilds are impossible.

Every start-up, project car builder, or automotive YouTuber will tell you they do it because of passion, dedication, and persistence.

