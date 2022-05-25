Video: SSC Customer Tests His Tuatara's Max Speed, Hits 295 MPH in Just 2.3 Miles

More on this:

1 Bugatti, Koenigsegg, SSC, and the Production Car Speed Record. Who Holds It?

2 SSC Confirms They Lied, Tuatara Didn’t Hit 301 Mph, Let Alone 331 Mph!

3 Racelogic On Call for SSC Tuatara's Second Record Run, Clocks 282.9 MPH Average

4 Examining the Engine of the World’s Fastest Car, the SSC Tuatara

5 Forget Agera RS and Chiron, 2020 SSC Tuatara Officially Reaches 316 mph!