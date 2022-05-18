2000 Subaru Impreza P1 Faces 2000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo TME, Bet on Blue to Win

These days, vehicle prices have gone through the roof, and the same can be said about models that were made decades ago if they are rare enough. In the case of limited-edition models, which have also been sought after for years, some cars can be considered investments instead of expenses. Not all, but here are two examples.
The Subaru Impreza P1, which is a limited edition of the first-gen Impreza that was commissioned with Prodrive, faces the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition. As Mat Watson from Carwow notes, both vehicles cost about GBP 45,000 today, but some examples may fetch more, depending on mileage and overall condition.
The Prodrive-specification Impreza comes with special goodies that bring a best-of-both-worlds experience, with components from the STi 22B, as well as other parts that were optimized for use on European roads. It is a highly desirable specification for an Impreza of this era, and prices for these are only going up with small exceptions.
With the Tommi Makinen Edition of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, average resale prices are also going up, even though these are a bit more commonplace than the Impreza P1s. The 22B STi models are not that common, either.
Now, do not imagine you get to see these on the street every day or something like that, because that is not the case, but production figures show that Mitsubishi built at least 2,500 Lancer Evo VI TME units.
Some sources note that Mitsubishi made around 4,096 Evo TME cars, which are sometimes referred to as Evo 6.5 models, instead of Evo VI TME. According to figures, the Lancer Evo VI RS might be rarer than a TME, but it may not be worth as much money today, curiously.
Compared to the GSR variant of the Evo VI, the TME came with different seats, reduced ground clearance, distinctive bumpers, 17-inch Enkei wheels finished in white, and an upgraded turbocharger, among other things.
In today's comparison, the two Japanese cars with rally genes face off in a drag race, a rolling race, and a brake test. As you will observe, each has its strengths and weaknesses, and that is what makes them special.
